Ex-Cal Poly student: Man accused of killing Kristin Smart interrupted walk home after party

A former Cal Poly student who helped walk Kristin Smart back from a house party the night of her 1996 disappearance testified in court Thursday about how the man accused of killing Smart insinuated himself into the group walking back to the university residence halls that night.

“At that point it seemed weird the guy was there. Most everyone had left,” Tim Davis said of Paul Flores. “He was kinda in the dark ... and all of a sudden he was just there. I was like, ‘Who the hell is this guy?’ “

Witness testimony continued Thursday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court in the month-long preliminary hearing in the case against Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores.

Prosecutors allege Smart was murdered by Paul Flores during a rape attempt in his residence hall room more than 25 years ago.

Paul Flores, 44, is the last person known to have seen the 19-year-old freshman alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996.

Smart’s body has never been found but investigators believe her remains were buried at the Arroyo Grande home of 80-year-old Ruben Flores, and recently moved.

Thursday marks the eighth day of testimony in the evidentiary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, which van Rooyen said is likely to proceed through August.

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, is charged with one count of murder. His father is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

More than a dozen people — including Smart’s parents and former friends and classmates of Smart and Paul Flores, as well as current and retired San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Poly campus detectives, Flores’ ex-girlfriend and a cadaver dog expert — have testified since the hearing began Aug. 2.

At the conclusion of the hearing, van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

Kristin Smart, Cheryl Anderson and Paul Flores left a house party at 135 Crandall Way early on the morning of May 25, 1996, and walked back to the Cal Poly campus. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Former fraternity member testifies about night of party

Davis, a former Cal Poly student and fraternity member who walked Smart up toward her dorm following the May 24, 1996, party on Crandall Way took the stand very briefly late Wednesday and testified to the layout of the house at 135 Crandall Way, which he described as a “dirty, dingy college house that three boys lived at.”

Davis resumed his testimony Thursday morning in Superior Court,

He said there were two people “who stuck out like sore thumbs” at the party: Kristin Smart and Paul Flores.

Davis said Flores was “very intent on being around (the girls at the party), being near them.”

“He was, I would say, engaging as much as he could be,” Davis said.

Davis recalled Flores and Smart falling to the floor about five feet in front of him at the party, before they got up again. He said they seemed intoxicated and almost embarrassed.

Then at about 1:30 a.m., as he was getting people home, Davis noticed Smart laying on the grass outside the house. He helped her up and started walking with her and fellow Cal Poly student Cheryl Anderson back to the dorms, he said.

Davis said at that point Smart “was tired and wanted to go to bed.”

Then Paul Flores “came out from wherever he was and joined our group of three,” Davis said.

“He was by himself in the darkness?” Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle asked Davis.

“Correct,” Davis said. “He came out of the darkness.”

Cross examination of Davis was expected to take place Thursday morning.