‘Get ready for some local flavor!’ New business announced for SLO Public Market

San Luis Obispo Public Market has yet another new tenant.

Shopping center management announced in a Facebook post Monday that SLO General Store will join the ranks of highly-anticipated businesses at the South Higuera Street development.

“Get ready for some local flavor!” read the post.

The shop doesn’t have a firm opening date, but the group is working to get its permit from the city and build the space by early 2020, according to the post.

According to a San Luis Obispo Public Market news release, SLO General Store will feature products created, grown and produced in the Central Coast. Its owners are “working directly with farmers and small businesses to provide a local grocery” that will sell seasonal produce, fruit, meat, dairy and pantry items, the release said.

The business will also feature goods from local artisans, including home, bath and beauty products, as well as art, specialty gifts and other handmade goods, according to the news release.

A request for comment from SLO General Store owners was not immediately returned Monday.

What is in San Luis Obispo Public Market?

The general store will join a lineup of other businesses slated to go into the San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch.

Bing’s Bao Buns announced in July that it will be selling its dim sum, bao buns and Korean-style fried chicked at the market by the end of the year; other businesses include:

San Luis Obispo Public Market officials have previously said the market will be up and running by call 2019, but it does not appear any of the businesses have opened as of yet.

A request for comment on potential openings was not immediately returned Monday.