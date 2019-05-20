SLO Public Market adds a yoga studio to its list of businesses

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles’ Tin City Negranti Creamery opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Tin City, just off Highway 101 at 2989 Limestone Way in Paso Robles, in November 2017. Here's a look at the ice-cream offerings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Negranti Creamery opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Tin City, just off Highway 101 at 2989 Limestone Way in Paso Robles, in November 2017. Here's a look at the ice-cream offerings.

A yoga business in SLO will be expanding its operations to a new location at the SLO Public Market, which is expected to open the first of its buildings in September.

The Yoga Standard, owned and operated by Brittni Soo, currently has a location at 1340 Taft St., Suite 124 in SLO.

The SLO Public Market, now under construction with several new businesses planned to come, is located at 120 Tank Farm Road.

“The Yoga Standard’s classes are crafted for those who appreciate high standards, seek contemplation and who love to sweat,” the studio wrote in a press release. “Their promise is to provide the most knowledgeable and inspired teachers who maintain the studio’s continuing education requirements.”

The Yoga Standard uses an infrared heating and humidity system that provides “a deep sweat on a cellular level, where toxins live,” the business said in a statement.

The Yoga Standard will be coming to the SLO Public Market later this year. Courtesy photo

The Public Market studio will include a retail shop and a private outdoor patio, as well as women’s and men’s locker rooms equipped with showers. Class titles will include: The Burn, TYS Sculpt, The Flow and The Detox.

Soo is working on a collaboration with other Public Market tenants, such as The Neighborhood Acai & Juice Bar.

Visitors will be able to place orders before class and pick them up immediately after class, according to the press release.

Seven of the SLO Public Market buildings are expected to open around September. The eighth, which is the Market Hall, is expected to open in November or December.

Other businesses signed on to the SLO Public Market, according to its website, include: Central Coast Creamery, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, High Street Market & Deli, Kraken Coffee Company, Mixed Co. (Krobar and Yes Cocktail), Negranti Creamery, The Neighborhood Acai and Juice Bar and Orangetheory Fitness; and Stafford’s Chocolates.