Cookie Crock grocery store in Morro Bay closing its doors for final time this weekend

The Morro Bay Cookie Crock grocery store on Quintana will be closing its doors for the final time Sunday, as the mostly empty store is cleared out.

“All sales are final,” says a store sign.

The store, which claims to be the longest continually locally owned and operated independent supermarket on the Central Coast, had told workers to expect the closure for several months, which would be preceded by a closeout sale in April.





The building was for lease, listed by the Bakersfield office of Newmark Grubb, and had been since last August. At the time of publication, the building was no longer listed on the company’s website.

The lease covered 1.16 acres and 19,500 square feet under rood. Brokers with the company said the property was available within 30 to 60 days and that the current tenant would vacate.

A 12-year veteran employee, who declined to be identified, said another party is interested but he didn’t know who.





Cookie Crock’s store in Cambria will remain open in the meantime. Its location in Arroyo Grande closed in 2014 and is now occupied by the German-owned Aldi discount chain.

Morro Bay is now dominated by Albertsons, with only one other grocer in the locally owned Spencer’s Market.

Cookie Crock started as a bakery in 1965 in Cambria, which explains the origin of its name.