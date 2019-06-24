SLO Public Market adds another sweet business — a mini doughnut shop

SLO Public Market slated to open in fall 2019 Most buildings at the San Luis Obispo Public Market are expected to be finished in September. Tenants include Central Coast Creamery, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, High Street Market & Deli, and Kraken Coffee Company. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Most buildings at the San Luis Obispo Public Market are expected to be finished in September. Tenants include Central Coast Creamery, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, High Street Market & Deli, and Kraken Coffee Company.

A mobile business that’s been serving mini doughnuts since 2007 will get its first brick-and-mortar location at the incoming San Luis Obispo Public Market.

Sugar Lips Mini Donuts is expected to open in December at the marketplace under construction at the corner of Tank Farm and South Higuera streets, Shala Schultz, SLO Public Market’s senior operations manager, said Monday.

Sugar Lips, owned by Ben and Jessica Brown cater their tiny treats using a vintage 1968 Cardinal travel trailer for special occasions such as weddings, festivals or winery events.

They also serve up their desserts on Thursdays at the Downtown SLO Farmers Market.

The Browns were looking forward to expanding “flavors, sauces and toppings” from their current product line, which uses a compact Lil Orbits mini-donut machine to squeeze batter circles onto a conveyor belt that runs through the frying oil.

At the future SLO Public Market location, customers can order personalized mini donuts or can choose from a variety of combinations, according to a news release.

Sugar Lips Mini Donuts will open a store at San LUis Obispo Public Market in December 2019.

Schultz said that a group of seven buildings with business fronts are expected to open at SLO Public Market in September, and an eighth is on track to open in December.

Eleven businesses have signed on as commercial tenants at the marketplace at 110 Tank Farm Road.

The other merchants committed, according to the SLO Public Market website, are: Central Coast Creamery, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, High Street Market & Deli, Kraken Coffee Company, Mixed Co. (Krobar Craft Distillery and Yes Cocktail Co.), Negranti Creamery, The Neighborhood Acai and Juice Bar and Orangetheory Fitness; The Yoga Standard and Stafford’s Chocolates.