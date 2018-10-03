A fitness center is coming to SLO Public Market

A new fitness center is coming to the new SLO Public Market in San Luis Obispo in 2019.

Orangetheory Fitness will offer high-end workout equipment, upbeat music and motivational trainers.

The SLO Public Market spot marks the first Luis Obispo County location for Orangetheory, which has gyms throughout the country.

The company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, uses a heart-rate monitored training system to maintain a target heart rate zone to “stimulate members’ metabolism and increase their energy,” plus a specialized interval training program, said Shala Schultz✓, a publicist for the market.

Participants burn an estimated 500 to 1,000 calories during the 60-minute group training class, and then keep burning calories for up to 36 hours, Schultz said.

“Each Orangetheory class has the energy of a group workout and the attention of an experienced personal coach,” Schultz said. “Orangetheory’s coaches are knowledgeable, encouraging and are committed to helping members of all fitness levels meet their fitness goals.”

SLO Public Market, now under construction, is expected to open in Spring 2019.

Other businesses already signed on as commercial tenants include High Street Deli, Kraken Coffee Co., Central Coast Creamery, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Negranti Creamery, Neighorhood Acai & Juice Bar and Mixed Company, a craft cocktail bar.

To learn more, go to https://slopublicmarket.com.

