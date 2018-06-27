A craft cocktail bar will join sandwich shop, ice cream at new SLO market

A new cocktail lounge and shop will be joining the new San Luis Obispo Public Market, under construction at the corner of South Higuera Street and Tank Farm Road.

Mixed Company is set to open its doors in summer 2019 inside the center's Market Hall.

The San Luis Obispo establishment is the result of a partnership of two Paso Robles businesses — Krobar Craft Distillery and Yes Cocktail Co.

Krobar was founded by Stephen Kroener, owner and winemaker at Silver Horse Winery in San Luis Obispo, and Joe Barton, owner of Barton Family Wines in Paso Robles. The distillery specializes in whiskey, gin and vodka.

Rendering of public market project at Bonetti Ranch in San Luis Obispo. SanLuisObispo

Husband-and-wife team Brandon Alpert and Lauren Butler are the founders of Yes Cocktail Co., which carries a line of handcrafted cocktail mixers, syrups and bitters made using locally sourced produce, herbs and botanicals.

Mixed Company will include an outdoor private patio and indoor seating. In addition to a menu including seasonal cocktails, food pairings and spirits tasting, the spot will offer Krobar and Yes Cocktail Co. products to go and barware.

The San Luis Obispo Public Market is under construction at 120 Tank Farm Road. The Market Hall is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019, while other parts of the property such as a beer garden and bocce ball court are scheduled to open in that spring.

The idea behind the market is to create a gathering place where visitors "can sample and enjoy the best of the Central Coast," according to a news release.

Other businesses already signed on as commercial tenants include High Street Deli, Kraken Coffee Co., Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Negranti Creamery and Central Coast Creamery.