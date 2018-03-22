Car crashes, water rescue, flooding as rain pummels SLO County for another day

Update, 9:20 a.m.

San Luis Bay Drive along San Luis Creek is closed due to flooding, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. You can find a running list of road closures, flooding and crashes here.

Original story:

Rain continued pounding San Luis Obispo County on Thursday morning, with rescues, flooding and crashes reported.

From 1:15 a.m. through 7:15 a.m., most sites in SLO County, especially north of SLO, received more than an inch of rain, according to data from the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department. Camp San Luis Obispo recorded 1.77 inches, Templeton recorded 1.81 inches and Cambria recorded 1.06 inches. Upper Toro, west of Atascadero, recorded 2.76 inches in six hours.

Atascadero recorded 1.30 inches, while farther south, the Arroyo Grande Creek received 0.62 inches and Oceano recorded 0.59 inches.

The National Weather Service extended a flood advisory that will remain in effect until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Just before 6 a.m., the NWS said rainfall rates in San Luis Obispo County were between 0.25 and 0.50 inches per hour.

"With these rainfall rates, flooding of roadways as well as small streams will continue," the NWS said. A separate flash flood watch remains in effect for all of San Luis Obispo County until 5 p.m. Thursday.

By 8:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol's incident information log showed 11 incidents throughout San Luis Obispo County, most related to rain or flooding.

The intersection of Del Rio Road and Monterey Road in Atascadero was flooded early Thursday morning. Flooding also forced Highway 1 at Division Road near Guadalupe to close at about 7 a.m., according to Caltrans.

Will Hesch's son took this photo of the bridge at the intersection of Del Rio Road & Monterey Road in Atascadero at 4:30 a.m. this morning. #Atascadero @CALFIRE_SLO @CaltransD5 @AtascaderoCity @ATAFireL3600 @APD_POLICE pic.twitter.com/ulsnzU0Tbg — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) March 22, 2018

Cal Fire said they conducted a swift water rescue just before 7 a.m. in the area of Highway 58 off of Highway 101. According to Cal Fire, there was a vehicle accident into a creek crossing and a man was rescued from a tree in about 2 feet of moving water, according to spokesman Chris Elms. Additional information was not immediately available.

Units at scene of a successful swiftwater rescue, a man rescued from a tree after a vehicle accident into a creek crossing — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 22, 2018

Farther south, in Santa Barbara County, the county's Office of Emergency Management sent out a message at about 5:20 a.m. that read "the storm is setting up as predicted." The agency said to expect "heavy rain and debris flows in and below the Santa Barbara County burn areas."

Flooding in creeks, streams and lowland areas is possible countywide, the agency said.

Local PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said Wednesday afternoon that there is a chance of thunderstorms into Thursday, with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds. Heavy rain is expected to continue through the morning, but by 4 p.m. Thursday, the rain is expected to taper off.

A break in the rain is expected Friday and showers are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, Lindsey said.

This story will be updated.