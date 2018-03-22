Pismo campground, parts of Oceano Dunes closed due to flooding

Flooding from heavy rains this week have prompted closures at Pismo State Beach and the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, State Parks announced Thursday afternoon.

Pismo State Beach North Beach Campground is closed until the water recedes, the area is safe, and park operations and services can be restored to normal.

Intermittent closures may be necessary at the Oceano Dunes SVRA, as well, as large amounts of water created actively flowing creek conditions on the beach.

State Parks urged caution to anyone attempting to cross the Arroyo Grande Creek, which may also be closed to any vehicle crossings if it becomes a public safety concern.

Access and closers will continue to be evaluated based on the protection of resources and concerns for public safety.

For additional and updated information, visit the park Facebook page, call 805-473-7220, or email ohvinfo.ohv@parks.ca.gov.