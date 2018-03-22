Oceano Dunes SVRA was closed in 2017 due to windy storm.
Oceano Dunes SVRA was closed in 2017 due to windy storm.
Oceano Dunes SVRA was closed in 2017 due to windy storm.

Weather

Pismo campground, parts of Oceano Dunes closed due to flooding

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

March 22, 2018 06:02 PM

Flooding from heavy rains this week have prompted closures at Pismo State Beach and the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, State Parks announced Thursday afternoon.

Pismo State Beach North Beach Campground is closed until the water recedes, the area is safe, and park operations and services can be restored to normal.

Intermittent closures may be necessary at the Oceano Dunes SVRA, as well, as large amounts of water created actively flowing creek conditions on the beach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read More

State Parks urged caution to anyone attempting to cross the Arroyo Grande Creek, which may also be closed to any vehicle crossings if it becomes a public safety concern.

Access and closers will continue to be evaluated based on the protection of resources and concerns for public safety.

For additional and updated information, visit the park Facebook page, call 805-473-7220, or email ohvinfo.ohv@parks.ca.gov.

Spectators gathered to watch as San Luis Creek roars near Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo as a major March rainstorm forced water levels up on Thursday, March 22, 2018. David Middlecamp

  Comments  