Here's a list of crashes, flooding and road closures in SLO County

As rain pummeled San Luis Obispo County on Thursday morning, flooding and crashes throughout the area snarled morning commutes.

Here is a list of all reportedly flooded or closed roads and crashes as of 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, Caltrans and San Luis Obispo County Public Works:

San Miguel southbound Highway 101 at San Marcos Road: Caltrans reporting several disabled vehicles and roadway damage causing major delays. Use North River Road as a detour.





Morro Bay southbound Highway 1 at the Highway 41 off ramp: off ramp is closed due to flooding.

Morro Bay South Bay Boulevard at Lower State Park Road: water is reportedly rising over the road just south of the estuary

Nipomo northbound Highway 101 just north of Highway 166 East: silver sedan spun out and hit the center divider and guardrail on the right-hand side of the road

San Luis Obispo southbound Highway 101 at Monterey Street: tree in the road

San Luis Obispo San Luis Bay Drive along San Luis Creek is closed due to flooding

San Luis Obispo Vachell Lane is closed between Buckley Road and the city limits due to flooding

Templeton Salinas Avenue between Hawley Street and Eddy Street is closed due to flooding





Santa Margarita northbound Highway 101, two miles north of Highway 58: red sedan hit the guardrail

Atascadero Halcon Road is closed at Rocky Canyon Road due to flooding at the river crossing

Paso Robles Peachy Canyon Road and Old Settler Road: mudslide blocking the westbound lanes of Peachy Canyon

Guadalupe Highway 1 is closed at Division Street due to flooding





East of Harmony Mud and rocks reported on Highway 46