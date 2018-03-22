SLO County rainfall totals as of Thursday morning

Rain continued to douse San Luis Obispo County into Thursday. The downpour, which caused the National Weather Service to issue both a flood advisory and a flash flood watch, caused multiple instances of flooding, slides and crashes on Thursday morning.
Rain is expected to continue through most of the day but will start to taper off about 4 p.m., according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. A break in the rain is expected Friday, and showers will continue on Saturday and Sunday.
More complete rainfall totals will be available later Thursday.
24-hour rainfall totals as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018 (in inches)
Arroyo Grande Creek
1.58
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.64
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
3.19
Camp San Luis
3.94
Davis Peak
3.98
Hog Canyon
2.95
Lopez Dam
2.16
Lopez Recreation Area
2.63
Los Osos
4.02
Nipomo, East
2.17
Nipomo, South
1.62
Oceano
1.42
Rocky Butte
7.41
Santa Margarita
3.47
San Simeon
2.60
Shandon
1.69
Templeton
4.02
Source: SLOCountyWater.org
Comments