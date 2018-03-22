Multiple people being rescued from Salinas River in Paso Robles

Emergency crews are performing a swift water rescue on Thursday morning involving multiple people in the Salinas River near the Niblick Street and 13th Street bridges in Paso Robles.
Never miss a local story.
Read More
Scanner traffic indicates emergency responders may be rescuing multiple people in the river, which is swollen with rain water from the storms sweeping across the Central Coast and Southern California.
Drivers should avoid the area, as the bridges may be closed to traffic.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments