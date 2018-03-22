The Salinas River swollen with water near the 13th Street bridge in Paso Robles.
Weather

Multiple people being rescued from Salinas River in Paso Robles

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

March 22, 2018 10:19 AM

Emergency crews are performing a swift water rescue on Thursday morning involving multiple people in the Salinas River near the Niblick Street and 13th Street bridges in Paso Robles.

Scanner traffic indicates emergency responders may be rescuing multiple people in the river, which is swollen with rain water from the storms sweeping across the Central Coast and Southern California.

Drivers should avoid the area, as the bridges may be closed to traffic.

Niblick Road water rescue
Emergency crews are performing a swift water rescue on Thursday morning involving multiple people in the Salinas River near the Niblick Bridge in Paso Robles.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Spectators gathered to watch as San Luis Creek roars near Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo as a major March rainstorm forced water levels up on Thursday, March 22, 2018. David Middlecamp

