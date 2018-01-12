GoFundMe set up for family of 14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito mudslide

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the rescued a 14-year-old girl who was trapped for several hours inside her destroyed home after the mudslides and flooding that devastated Montecito earlier this week.

The girl, later identified as Lauren Cantin, was covered from head to toe in mud when firefighters pulled her to safety. News and video of the rescue spread quickly.

Her brother is still missing; her father’s name now appears on the county’s official list of victims.

The GoFundMe page, “Cantin Family Fund: Montecito Flood,” had raised $63,125 toward a $70,000 goal as of Friday morning.

The Cantin family, from left to right, Kim, Dave, Jack and Lauren. GoFundMe

“Kim Cantin and her family were horribly impacted by this storm,” wrote campaign organizer Kiley Lonsdale on Thursday. “We are sorry to report that her house was completely washed away and more heartbreak is that her husband, Dave, and her 16-year-old son Jack are still missing.”

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said Thursday that up to 43 people could still be missing in Montecito. On Friday morning, the official number of missing was five, but authorities continue to look into missing-persons reports.