Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours

Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises

New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises

Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods

Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris in Montecito

Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris in Montecito

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding

Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide

Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide

    The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescued a 14-year-old girl who had been trapped for hours in a destroyed home on the 300 block of Hot Springs Road in Montecito, after an intense California storm pummeled the area with rain, flooding and mudslides.

California

GoFundMe set up for family of 14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito mudslide

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

January 12, 2018 10:17 AM

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the rescued a 14-year-old girl who was trapped for several hours inside her destroyed home after the mudslides and flooding that devastated Montecito earlier this week.

The girl, later identified as Lauren Cantin, was covered from head to toe in mud when firefighters pulled her to safety. News and video of the rescue spread quickly.

Her brother is still missing; her father’s name now appears on the county’s official list of victims.

The GoFundMe page, “Cantin Family Fund: Montecito Flood,” had raised $63,125 toward a $70,000 goal as of Friday morning.

The Cantin family, from left to right, Kim, Dave, Jack and Lauren.
GoFundMe

“Kim Cantin and her family were horribly impacted by this storm,” wrote campaign organizer Kiley Lonsdale on Thursday. “We are sorry to report that her house was completely washed away and more heartbreak is that her husband, Dave, and her 16-year-old son Jack are still missing.”

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said Thursday that up to 43 people could still be missing in Montecito. On Friday morning, the official number of missing was five, but authorities continue to look into missing-persons reports.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

