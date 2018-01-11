Names, ages of people killed in Montecito mudslides are released

At least 17 people died when floods and mudslides rushed through the Montecito area early Tuesday morning, destroying homes, closing Highway 101 and trapping people in their homes. As many as 43 people could still be missing, officials say.

As of Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office had received 17 bodies related to the floods and mudslides. All of those who died were from Montecito, according to a news release from the county. Next of kin for all 17 have been notified.

Cause of death of all 17 victims is being listed as “multiple traumatic injuries due to flash flood with mudslides due to recent wildfire,” according to the release.

The names and ages of the victims are:

Jonathan Benitez: 10 years old

Kailly Benitez: 3 years old

Martin Cabrera-Munoz: 48 years old

David Cantin: 49 years old

Sawyer Corey: 12 years old

Peter Fleurat: 73 years old

Josephine Gower: 69 years old

John McManigal: 61 years old

Alice Mitchell: 78 years old

James Mitchell: 89 years old

Mark Montgomery: 54 years old

Caroline Montgomery: 22 years old

Marilyn Ramos: 27 years old

Rebecca Riskin: 61 years old

Roy Rohter: 84 years old

Peerawat Sutthithepn: 6 years old

Richard Taylor: 67 years old