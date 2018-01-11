Names, ages of people killed in Montecito mudslides are released

More Videos

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Pause
Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris in Montecito 0:31

Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris in Montecito

Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods 3:11

Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods

New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises 1:19

New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm 0:42

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding 1:59

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide 5:17

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm 0:25

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm

Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide 0:35

Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide

Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down 1:32

Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down

  • Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

    Dramatic videos show the destroyed homes, mangled cars on the beach and destruction after deadly mudslides in Montecito near Santa Barbara. On Jan. 10, the death toll stood at 17, with at least 17 people still missing.

Dramatic videos show the destroyed homes, mangled cars on the beach and destruction after deadly mudslides in Montecito near Santa Barbara. On Jan. 10, the death toll stood at 17, with at least 17 people still missing. Video produced by Jennifer Robillard Footage via @EliasonMike/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Dramatic videos show the destroyed homes, mangled cars on the beach and destruction after deadly mudslides in Montecito near Santa Barbara. On Jan. 10, the death toll stood at 17, with at least 17 people still missing. Video produced by Jennifer Robillard Footage via @EliasonMike/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

California

Names, ages of people killed in Montecito mudslides are released

By Jennifer Robillard

jrobillard@thetribunenews.com

January 11, 2018 02:36 PM

At least 17 people died when floods and mudslides rushed through the Montecito area early Tuesday morning, destroying homes, closing Highway 101 and trapping people in their homes. As many as 43 people could still be missing, officials say.

As of Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office had received 17 bodies related to the floods and mudslides. All of those who died were from Montecito, according to a news release from the county. Next of kin for all 17 have been notified.

Cause of death of all 17 victims is being listed as “multiple traumatic injuries due to flash flood with mudslides due to recent wildfire,” according to the release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read More

Read More

The names and ages of the victims are:

Jonathan Benitez: 10 years old

Kailly Benitez: 3 years old

Martin Cabrera-Munoz: 48 years old

David Cantin: 49 years old

Sawyer Corey: 12 years old

Peter Fleurat: 73 years old

Josephine Gower: 69 years old

John McManigal: 61 years old

Alice Mitchell: 78 years old

James Mitchell: 89 years old

Mark Montgomery: 54 years old

Caroline Montgomery: 22 years old

Marilyn Ramos: 27 years old

Rebecca Riskin: 61 years old

Roy Rohter: 84 years old

Peerawat Sutthithepn: 6 years old

Richard Taylor: 67 years old

Read More

  Comments  

Videos

New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises

View More Video