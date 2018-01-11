Names, ages of people killed in Montecito mudslides are released

At least 17 people died when floods and mudslides rushed through the Montecito area early Tuesday morning, destroying homes, closing Highway 101 and trapping people in their homes. As many as 43 people could still be missing, officials say.
As of Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office had received 17 bodies related to the floods and mudslides. All of those who died were from Montecito, according to a news release from the county. Next of kin for all 17 have been notified.
Cause of death of all 17 victims is being listed as “multiple traumatic injuries due to flash flood with mudslides due to recent wildfire,” according to the release.
The names and ages of the victims are:
Jonathan Benitez: 10 years old
Kailly Benitez: 3 years old
Martin Cabrera-Munoz: 48 years old
David Cantin: 49 years old
Sawyer Corey: 12 years old
Peter Fleurat: 73 years old
Josephine Gower: 69 years old
John McManigal: 61 years old
Alice Mitchell: 78 years old
James Mitchell: 89 years old
Mark Montgomery: 54 years old
Caroline Montgomery: 22 years old
Marilyn Ramos: 27 years old
Rebecca Riskin: 61 years old
Roy Rohter: 84 years old
Peerawat Sutthithepn: 6 years old
Richard Taylor: 67 years old
