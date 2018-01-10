Highway 101 will be closed through the weekend — at least

More Videos

Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris near Montecito

Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris near Montecito

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

See cars carried away by floodwater during intense California storm

See cars carried away by floodwater during intense California storm

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water

Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide

Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

  • Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris near Montecito

    Mudslides and debris flows from intense storms that hit Santa Barbara County buried Highway 101 on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The highway is expected to be closed for days because of the severe damage. This video was taken at the Olive Mill Road overpass, with water flow coming from Montecito Creek.

Mudslides and debris flows from intense storms that hit Santa Barbara County buried Highway 101 on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The highway is expected to be closed for days because of the severe damage. This video was taken at the Olive Mill Road overpass, with water flow coming from Montecito Creek. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Mudslides and debris flows from intense storms that hit Santa Barbara County buried Highway 101 on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The highway is expected to be closed for days because of the severe damage. This video was taken at the Olive Mill Road overpass, with water flow coming from Montecito Creek. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire Department

California

Highway 101 will be closed through the weekend — at least

By Andrew Sheeler And Gabby Ferreira

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 10, 2018 12:01 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Highway 101 in southern Santa Barbara County will remain closed until at least Jan. 15, Caltrans said at noon on Wednesday.

Caltrans said the highway would be closed until midday on Monday due to “large amounts of mud/water/debris/damage and ongoing rescue/recovery.” The agency said cleanup and repairs were underway.

The highway was closed due to flooding and mudslides resulting from a rainstorm and intensified by the damage done from the Thomas Fire; CalTrans previously said the highway would remain closed through Thursday.

The highway is closed both north- and southbound at multiple junctures; northbound at the State Route 150 and State Route 126 exits and southbound at the Wallace Avenue and Milpas Street exits.

There are also more than a dozen mudslide-related closures along State Route 192.

People on the Central Coast wishing to travel to Ventura or Los Angeles counties are encouraged to take I-5 instead.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

