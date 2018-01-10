Highway 101 will be closed through the weekend — at least

Highway 101 in southern Santa Barbara County will remain closed until at least Jan. 15, Caltrans said at noon on Wednesday.

Caltrans said the highway would be closed until midday on Monday due to “large amounts of mud/water/debris/damage and ongoing rescue/recovery.” The agency said cleanup and repairs were underway.

The highway was closed due to flooding and mudslides resulting from a rainstorm and intensified by the damage done from the Thomas Fire; CalTrans previously said the highway would remain closed through Thursday.

The highway is closed both north- and southbound at multiple junctures; northbound at the State Route 150 and State Route 126 exits and southbound at the Wallace Avenue and Milpas Street exits.

There are also more than a dozen mudslide-related closures along State Route 192.

People on the Central Coast wishing to travel to Ventura or Los Angeles counties are encouraged to take I-5 instead.