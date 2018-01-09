Hwy. 101 to remain closed for days as crews clean up mud, debris

Highway 101 through Montecito is expected to remain closed until Thursday night because of the severe damage caused by flooding and mudslides in Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, according to an update from Caltrans.

Officials encouraged the public to avoid any non-essential travel in the area, and to use Interstate 5 as a detour to and from Southern California.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“There is substantial debris, mud, water, vehicles and possible infrastructure damage along U.S. 101 from Hot Springs Road to Sheffield Road, plus a Flash Flood Watch until 10 p.m.,” ​Caltrans District 5 spokesman Colin Jones said Tuesday afternoon.

Railroad traffic through the area also was halted, as much of the track through Montecito was covered with mud and debris.

Noozhawk.com staff writers Tom Bolton and Giana Magnoli contributed to this report.