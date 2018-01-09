More Videos

    Mudslides and debris flows from intense storms that hit Santa Barbara County buried Highway 101 on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The highway is expected to be closed for days because of the severe damage. This video was taken at the Olive Mill Road overpass, with water flow coming from Montecito Creek.

Mudslides and debris flows from intense storms that hit Santa Barbara County buried Highway 101 on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The highway is expected to be closed for days because of the severe damage. This video was taken at the Olive Mill Road overpass, with water flow coming from Montecito Creek. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire Department
California

Hwy. 101 to remain closed for days as crews clean up mud, debris

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

January 09, 2018 06:09 PM

UPDATED 48 MINUTES AGO

Highway 101 through Montecito is expected to remain closed until Thursday night because of the severe damage caused by flooding and mudslides in Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, according to an update from Caltrans.

Officials encouraged the public to avoid any non-essential travel in the area, and to use Interstate 5 as a detour to and from Southern California.

“There is substantial debris, mud, water, vehicles and possible infrastructure damage along U.S. 101 from Hot Springs Road to Sheffield Road, plus a Flash Flood Watch until 10 p.m.,” ​Caltrans District 5 spokesman Colin Jones said Tuesday afternoon.

Railroad traffic through the area also was halted, as much of the track through Montecito was covered with mud and debris.

Noozhawk.com staff writers Tom Bolton and Giana Magnoli contributed to this report.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

