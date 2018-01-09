Death toll rises to 8 as storm slams Montecito with flooding, mudslides; Hwy. 101 closed

Update, 2:10 p.m.

The death toll has risen to 8, according to Santa Barbara County. The Los Angeles Times reported that all of them died in Montecito.

According to the county, 25 people have been confirmed injured as a result of the storm and first responders have conducted 50 rescues, including the rescue of a 14-year-old girl who was trapped for hours in a destroyed home in Montecito.

Update, 1:50 p.m.

The death toll is officially up to six people, Noozhawk reported. Emergency reports indicated two bodies found on the 200 block of Olive Mill Road and another on North Jameson Lane at Hixon Road, though no official details were not available. Earlier in the day, the body of a woman was found on Butterfly Beach, another body found at Olive Mill Road and the railroad tracks and another at the Highway 101 offramp at Channel Drive.

San Luis Obispo County is sending at least 40 emergency responders to Santa Barbara County to respond to a call for mutual aid issued by the California Office of Emergency Services.

Update, 1 p.m.

Santa Barbara County has opened a family assistance center at First Presbyterian Church, located at 21 E. Constance Avenue in Santa Barbara. The center, which will provide assistance to people looking for loved ones affected by the winter storm, is open until 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Update, 12:30 p.m.

The Montecito Water District has issued a boil water notice in effect for its customers in Montecito and Summerland, according to Santa Barbara County. Customers can find more instructions by calling 211 or visiting montecitowater.com.

The Pacific Surfliner train announced that the railroad tracks are closed south of Santa Barbara, causing some trains to cancel and others to re-route to Oxnard or Los Angeles.

Update, 10:50 a.m.

A flash flood advisory is in place for southern Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties until 1:30 p.m., with heavy showers forecast in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Santa Barbara County said in a tweet that everyone should leave debris flow areas now and go to higher ground, as more flash flooding is possible.

Update, 10:30 a.m.

At least five people have now been confirmed dead, according to Noozhawk.

Update, 9:55 a.m.

One more person has been confirmed dead as a result of the storm, Noozhawk reported. The third body was found at the Highway 101 offramp at Channel Drive in Montecito.

Original story:

Two people have been confirmed dead as a result of the winter storm pummeling the Montecito area.

According to Noozhawk, the fatalities were confirmed on Tuesday morning. Responders found one body in the area of Olive Mill Road by the train tracks and found a woman’s remains in the Butterfly Beach area.

Multiple other deaths have been reported, but not confirmed. There have been numerous reports of people trapped inside structures and vehicles, and 911 lines are overwhelmed, according to Noozhawk.

Firefighters successfully rescued a 14-year-old girl who was trapped in a destroyed home in the 300 block of Hot Springs Road for hours. Additional details on the rescue were not immediately available.

According to the National Weather Service, the maximum rainfall amounts for Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria occurred between 3:30 a.m. and 3:45 a.m.

At the peak of the rain, Montecito received about 0.54 inches of rain in 5 minutes and Carpinteria received 1.11 inches in 30 minutes, the NWS reported.

Photos and video taken by Mike Eliason, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department show Highway 101 flooded with runoff water from Montecito Creek. Highway 101 is closed from Highway 126 in Ventura to Milpas Street in Santa Barbara until further notice, according to Caltrans.