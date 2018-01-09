Firefighters rescue 14-year-old girl trapped for hours in destroyed Montecito home

More Videos

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide 2:31

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide

Pause
See cars carried away by floodwater during intense California storm 0:29

See cars carried away by floodwater during intense California storm

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm 0:25

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm 0:42

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon talks about her first year in office 2:17

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon talks about her first year in office

Caltrans is halfway done rebuilding Hwy. 1 — here's a look at the progress 1:45

Caltrans is halfway done rebuilding Hwy. 1 — here's a look at the progress

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home 0:37

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home

Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition 0:42

Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

New SLO County Board of Supervisors sworn in 2:05

New SLO County Board of Supervisors sworn in

  • 14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm

    The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescued a 14-year-old girl who had been trapped for hours in a destroyed home on the 300 block of Hot Springs Road in Montecito, after an intense California storm pummeled the area with rain, flooding and mudslides.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescued a 14-year-old girl who had been trapped for hours in a destroyed home on the 300 block of Hot Springs Road in Montecito, after an intense California storm pummeled the area with rain, flooding and mudslides. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire Department
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescued a 14-year-old girl who had been trapped for hours in a destroyed home on the 300 block of Hot Springs Road in Montecito, after an intense California storm pummeled the area with rain, flooding and mudslides. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Local

Firefighters rescue 14-year-old girl trapped for hours in destroyed Montecito home

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 09, 2018 10:05 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 34 MINUTES AGO

As a powerful winter storm dumped rain and caused mudslides and flooding in the Montecito and Carpinteria areas on Tuesday morning, firefighters rescued a teenage girl who had spent hours inside a destroyed home.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department shared a photo of the rescue on Twitter, showing firefighters helping a mud-covered girl out of what looks like a pile of rubble. The rescue took place in the 300 block of Hot Springs Road in Montecito, according to the department.

Additional details on the rescue were not immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Throughout the night and into Tuesday morning, responders have received numerous reports of people trapped inside structures and vehicles, and 911 lines are overwhelmed, according to Noozhawk. At least five people have been confirmed dead in the area, with multiple other deaths reported.

Three homes on the 300 block of Hot Springs Road were destroyed, and San Ysidro Road, Olive Mill Road and other streets were reported to be completely impassable.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

View More Video