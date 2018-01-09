More Videos

Local

SLO County emergency workers rush to help with mudslide, flood response

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

January 09, 2018 01:53 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 19 MINUTES AGO

San Luis Obispo County is sending at least 40 emergency responders to Santa Barbara County to respond to a call for mutual aid issued by the California Office of Emergency Services to help with flood and mudslide response.

The emergency responders are from the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies, including members of the sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team.

“Many of those members have already arrived on scene and are responding to the incident,” according to a Sheriff’s Office statement.

The response comes as the death toll rose to eight in southern Santa Barbara County, an area particularly vulnerable in the wake of the Thomas Fire. Highway 101 is closed from Ventura area to Santa Barbara.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

