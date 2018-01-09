More Videos

Local

Death toll rises to 5 as storm slams Montecito with flooding, mudslides

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 09, 2018 09:06 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Update, 10:50 a.m.

A flash flood advisory is in place for southern Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties until 1:30 p.m., with heavy showers forecast in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Santa Barbara County said in a tweet that everyone should leave debris flow areas now and go to higher ground, as more flash flooding is possible.

Update, 10:30 a.m.

At least five people have now been confirmed dead, according to Noozhawk.

Update, 9:55 a.m.

One more person has been confirmed dead as a result of the storm, Noozhawk reported. The third body was found at the Highway 101 offramp at Channel Drive in Montecito.

Original story:

Two people have been confirmed dead as a result of the winter storm pummeling the Montecito area.

According to Noozhawk, the fatalities were confirmed on Tuesday morning. Responders found one body in the area of Olive Mill Road by the train tracks and found a woman’s remains in the Butterfly Beach area.

Multiple other deaths have been reported, but not confirmed. There have been numerous reports of people trapped inside structures and vehicles, and 911 lines are overwhelmed, according to Noozhawk.

Firefighters successfully rescued a 14-year-old girl who was trapped in a destroyed home in the 300 block of Hot Springs Road for hours. Additional details on the rescue were not immediately available.

According to the National Weather Service, the maximum rainfall amounts for Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria occurred between 3:30 a.m. and 3:45 a.m.

At the peak of the rain, Montecito received about 0.54 inches of rain in 5 minutes and Carpinteria received 1.11 inches in 30 minutes, the NWS reported.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

