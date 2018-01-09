Trying to contact loved ones in Santa Barbara County? These resources can help

Santa Barbara County has opened a center to assist people looking for loved ones affected by flooding and mudslides caused by Tuesday’s storm.

The center is at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. in Santa Barbara, the county said. The center will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday and will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The phone number for the family assistance center is 805-364-1822.

Santa Barbara County has also set up phone lines so people can get information about the storm or speak with a counselor. You can get information on evacuations, transportation assistance, road closures or talk to a counselor by calling 805-681-5542 or texting 805-699-0165. Local residents can also dial 211 for storm information, and people out of the area can get information by calling 800-400-1572.

The Red Cross also offers a resource to help find friends and family. You can go to www.redcross.org and click “Get Help” to either report someone as safe or search for family members.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

If your loved one has a serious pre-existing health or mental health condition, you can make an emergency information request by calling the local Red Cross chapter for Central California at 805-987-1514 or 1-800-RED-CROSS.