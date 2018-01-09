A picture of railroad tracks running through Montecito on Tuesday, after a powerful winter storm caused mudslides and flooding in the area.
California

Train service halted south of Santa Barbara due to mudslides, flooding

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 09, 2018 02:33 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 8 MINUTES AGO

Mudslides and flooding have closed the railroad south of Santa Barbara, according to Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner train line, which regularly travels through the area.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason, the main line of the Union Pacific Railroad through Montecito is blocked by mud and debris. Train service is halted between Santa Barbara and Oxnard.

Trains 768 and 774 are canceled, while trains 761 and 763 will terminate in Los Angeles, the Pacific Surfliner account said.

Information about train statuses can be found at the Pacific Surfliner’s Twitter account.

