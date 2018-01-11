8 people missing in Montecito mudslide; reports of 48 incorrect, officials say

More Videos

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Pause
New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises 1:19

New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises

Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris in Montecito 0:31

Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris in Montecito

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm 0:42

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide 5:17

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding 1:59

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods 0:29

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm 0:25

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm

Gov. Jerry Brown details his final California budget 2:12

Gov. Jerry Brown details his final California budget

  • Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

    Dramatic videos show the destroyed homes, mangled cars on the beach and destruction after deadly mudslides in Montecito near Santa Barbara. On Jan. 10, the death toll stood at 17, with at least 17 people still missing.

Dramatic videos show the destroyed homes, mangled cars on the beach and destruction after deadly mudslides in Montecito near Santa Barbara. On Jan. 10, the death toll stood at 17, with at least 17 people still missing. Video produced by Jennifer Robillard Footage via @EliasonMike/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Dramatic videos show the destroyed homes, mangled cars on the beach and destruction after deadly mudslides in Montecito near Santa Barbara. On Jan. 10, the death toll stood at 17, with at least 17 people still missing. Video produced by Jennifer Robillard Footage via @EliasonMike/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

California

8 people missing in Montecito mudslide; reports of 48 incorrect, officials say

By Kayla Missman

kmissman@thetribunenews.com

January 11, 2018 08:04 AM

Eight people are still missing Thursday — a decrease from the 17 that were missing Wednesday after a winter storm pummeled Montecito, causing devastating mud and debris to sweep through the area.

Initially, the morning incident update stated there were 48 people missing, but officials have corrected the number to eight.

Seventeen people have died, and another 28 are injured.

Sixty-five single-family residences were destroyed, and 446 were damaged, fire officials said in a morning update. Another 1,500 remain threatened. Eight commercial properties were destroyed, with 20 damaged and 200 threatened.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Highway 101 is expected to be closed through at least midday Monday, while crews work to clear mud and debris from the road.

Almost 700 personnel are responding to the disaster.

Kayla Missman: 805-781-7965

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

View More Video