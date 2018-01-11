8 people missing in Montecito mudslide; reports of 48 incorrect, officials say

Eight people are still missing Thursday — a decrease from the 17 that were missing Wednesday after a winter storm pummeled Montecito, causing devastating mud and debris to sweep through the area.

Initially, the morning incident update stated there were 48 people missing, but officials have corrected the number to eight.

Seventeen people have died, and another 28 are injured.

Sixty-five single-family residences were destroyed, and 446 were damaged, fire officials said in a morning update. Another 1,500 remain threatened. Eight commercial properties were destroyed, with 20 damaged and 200 threatened.

Highway 101 is expected to be closed through at least midday Monday, while crews work to clear mud and debris from the road.

Almost 700 personnel are responding to the disaster.