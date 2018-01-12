5 people still missing in Montecito, but that number might change ‘significantly,’ officials say

More Videos

Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours 0:57

Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours

Pause
Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises 1:19

New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises

Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods 3:11

Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm 0:42

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods 0:29

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris in Montecito 0:31

Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris in Montecito

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide 5:17

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding 1:59

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding

Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide 0:35

Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide

  • Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

    Dramatic videos show the destroyed homes, mangled cars on the beach and destruction after deadly mudslides in Montecito near Santa Barbara. On Jan. 10, the death toll stood at 17, with at least 17 people still missing.

Dramatic videos show the destroyed homes, mangled cars on the beach and destruction after deadly mudslides in Montecito near Santa Barbara. On Jan. 10, the death toll stood at 17, with at least 17 people still missing. Video produced by Jennifer Robillard Footage via @EliasonMike/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Dramatic videos show the destroyed homes, mangled cars on the beach and destruction after deadly mudslides in Montecito near Santa Barbara. On Jan. 10, the death toll stood at 17, with at least 17 people still missing. Video produced by Jennifer Robillard Footage via @EliasonMike/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

California

5 people still missing in Montecito, but that number might change ‘significantly,’ officials say

By Kayla Missman

kmissman@thetribunenews.com

January 12, 2018 08:33 AM

Five people are missing after the Montecito mudslides as of Friday morning, according to an incident update from responding agencies.

Thursday evening, officials said as many as 43 people were reported missing. The number will continue to “fluctuate significantly” as the Sheriff’s Office investigates each report.

“Many reports reach a rapid and successful conclusion, other(s) require additional investigation,” the report said.

The number of fatalities remains at 17, with 28 people injured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Highway 101 is expected to be closed until midday Monday, at least, but one Santa Barbara company is offering ferry rides around the closure.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place as crews continue search and rescue areas. More information can be found HERE and in the map below:

Kayla Missman: 805-781-7965

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours

View More Video