    Mudslides and debris flows from intense storms that hit Santa Barbara County buried Highway 101 on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The highway is expected to be closed for days because of the severe damage. This video was taken at the Olive Mill Road overpass, with water flow coming from Montecito Creek.

Need to get past the Hwy. 101 closure? You can hop a ferry

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 11, 2018 10:39 AM

The mudslides and flooding in the Santa Barbara area have caused Caltrans to shut down Highway 101 through at least Monday while crews work to clear debris, mud and water from the freeway.

In the meantime, Condor Express, a Santa Barbara-based company that offers whale watching cruises, is stepping up to provide a ferry service from Santa Barbara to Ventura.

The ferry is available until Monday, according to Caltrans, and will run from the Sea Landing dock at Santa Barbara Harbor to Ventura Harbor.

The cost of the ferry is $32 round-trip. Trips can be booked online by going to condorexpress.com/101-closure-emergency-ferry-service and clicking the “Book Now” button or by calling 805-963-3564.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

