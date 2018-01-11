Need to get past the Hwy. 101 closure? You can hop a ferry

The mudslides and flooding in the Santa Barbara area have caused Caltrans to shut down Highway 101 through at least Monday while crews work to clear debris, mud and water from the freeway.

In the meantime, Condor Express, a Santa Barbara-based company that offers whale watching cruises, is stepping up to provide a ferry service from Santa Barbara to Ventura.

The ferry is available until Monday, according to Caltrans, and will run from the Sea Landing dock at Santa Barbara Harbor to Ventura Harbor.

The cost of the ferry is $32 round-trip. Trips can be booked online by going to condorexpress.com/101-closure-emergency-ferry-service and clicking the “Book Now” button or by calling 805-963-3564.