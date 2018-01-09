Firefighters rescue 14-year-old girl trapped for hours in destroyed Montecito home

As a powerful winter storm dumped rain and caused mudslides and flooding in the Montecito and Carpinteria areas on Tuesday morning, firefighters rescued a teenage girl who had spent hours inside a destroyed home. The rescue was one of 50 that firefighters had conducted by about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department shared a photo of the rescue on Twitter, showing firefighters helping a mud-covered girl out of what looks like a pile of rubble. The rescue took place in the 300 block of Hot Springs Road in Montecito, according to the department.

Additional details on the rescue were not immediately available.

Throughout the night and into Tuesday morning, responders have received numerous reports of people trapped inside structures and vehicles, and 911 lines are overwhelmed, according to Noozhawk. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the area, with multiple other deaths reported.

Three homes on the 300 block of Hot Springs Road were destroyed, and San Ysidro Road, Olive Mill Road and other streets were reported to be completely impassable.