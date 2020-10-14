Elections
Q&As with the candidates + We need your help: This week in Outspoken
It is Wednesday, Oct. 14, and this is The Tribune’s Outspoken newsletter.
Hello everyone!
This week’s newsletter is going to be quick and sweet, since both of us are plugging away at our first solutions stories, which should be published in the coming days.
But we wanted to give you all the opportunity to let us know how you think we are doing! What stories do you still want to see? What stories have you liked so far? What topics do you want covered?
Send us a quick email (kleslie@thetribunenews.com or cgaribay@thetribunenews.com) to let us know your thoughts.
Also be sure to share these stories with your friends and family — let’s make an impact.
Have a great rest of your week!
Best,
Kaytlyn and Cassandra
What do the candidates think about ...
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Two big things we’ve launched in the past week are the first installments in our Q&As with SLO County candidates on the issues you said matter to you.
In 1,000 characters or less, we asked them to give us an idea of how they felt on topics like diversity and the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as local affordability.
You can read both of those stories here and here.
ICYMI
We’re all super busy. So here are some of the other Outspoken stories we’ve published so far this month, just in case you missed them:
- What do young SLO County voters care about the most? Here’s their Citizens’ Agenda
- Where can you drop off your SLO County ballot?
- Here’s everything you need to know about voting in SLO County this election
Wanted: Parents to talk about child care
Kaytlyn is working on a story about local child care and potential ways that cities and counties could help make it more affordable and available to young families.
But she needs some help: If you are a young parent who has had difficulty securing child care for your kid in SLO County, email her at kleslie@thetribunenews.com to chat.
She would also like to talk to any child care workers about the difficulties they see.
That’s all folks! Have a great week, SLO County.
—
Get candidate insights and more in the SLO Tribune Voter Guide at sanluisobispo.com/voter-guide.
Comments