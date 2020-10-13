San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Young SLO County voters want candidates to talk about racism. Here’s what they said

The Black Lives Matter movement rocked the world this summer — and San Luis Obispo County wasn’t deaf to its monumental call.

Massive protests took over virtually every part of the Central Coast, in a time when many local residents were out of work or sheltering at home alone due to the coronavirus pandemic. The protests called for widespread changes to address racism in the wake of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd in police custody.

Many of the protests, often organized and led by young people of color, featured impassioned speeches by San Luis Obispo County residents who shared their local experiences with racism and the difficulties faced while living in communities that are predominately white.

They demanded change in a rallying cry that echoed across the entire county.

On June 4, the protests ballooned to a more than 3,000-strong march through downtown San Luis Obispo.

Numerous “protection” groups popped up on Facebook in the wake of local demonstrations, claiming the need to forcefully protect communities from violence in light of more chaotic protests in major cities across America.

Much of the controversy has surrounded the San Luis Obispo Police Department’s handling of the Black Lives Matter protests.

Before the June 4 protester that saw thousands marching peacefully through the streets of San Luis Obispo, officers fired teargas at protesters on June 1 to disperse a crowd gathering near the police station.

Then on July 21, police arrested local activist Tianna Arata as she was preparing to leave a protest that had moved onto Highway 101. Arata currently faces 13 misdemeanor charges, including five counts of false imprisonment and six counts of obstruction of a thoroughfare.

It’s no surprise that one of the largest concerns for young San Luis Obispo County voters this election is how candidates plan to address systemic racism in the county.

As part of our Outspoken project to amplify the voices of San Luis Obispo County’s under-40 residents, The Tribune found that residents under the age of 40 want to know exactly what their elected officials will do to put a stop to lingering local racism.

They want their representatives to talk about diversity and inclusion, both in the city itself and in city offices. They want them to talk about police funding and de-escalation techniques. They want more diversity education and outreach.

They want change.

At the same time that we surveyed more than 200 young county residents to get these findings, we sent four questions to all candidates seeking local public office to help learn where they stand on some of those priorities we found.

We received responses from 46 candidates, who each gave their takes on local issues in 1,000 characters or less.

Here are their responses on the question of diversity.

Their responses to another big issue — affordability — can be found here. Their responses to the other top Outspoken issues — homelessness and the environment — will be published in future stories.

We’ve organized the candidates’ responses below by jurisdiction. Where applicable, we’ve also indicated what position they are running for. The answers have been lightly edited for spelling errors or for brevity.

To learn more about candidates’ stances on other issues, check out The Tribune’s new voter guide tool here.

Question: Diversity is a chief concern of young SLO County voters amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. How well has your city addressed diversity issues? What more could be done?

