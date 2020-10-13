Young SLO County voters want candidates to talk about racism. Here’s what they said

The Black Lives Matter movement rocked the world this summer — and San Luis Obispo County wasn’t deaf to its monumental call.

Massive protests took over virtually every part of the Central Coast, in a time when many local residents were out of work or sheltering at home alone due to the coronavirus pandemic. The protests called for widespread changes to address racism in the wake of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd in police custody.

Many of the protests, often organized and led by young people of color, featured impassioned speeches by San Luis Obispo County residents who shared their local experiences with racism and the difficulties faced while living in communities that are predominately white.

They demanded change in a rallying cry that echoed across the entire county.

On June 4, the protests ballooned to a more than 3,000-strong march through downtown San Luis Obispo.

Numerous “protection” groups popped up on Facebook in the wake of local demonstrations, claiming the need to forcefully protect communities from violence in light of more chaotic protests in major cities across America.

Much of the controversy has surrounded the San Luis Obispo Police Department’s handling of the Black Lives Matter protests.

Before the June 4 protester that saw thousands marching peacefully through the streets of San Luis Obispo, officers fired teargas at protesters on June 1 to disperse a crowd gathering near the police station.

Then on July 21, police arrested local activist Tianna Arata as she was preparing to leave a protest that had moved onto Highway 101. Arata currently faces 13 misdemeanor charges, including five counts of false imprisonment and six counts of obstruction of a thoroughfare.

It’s no surprise that one of the largest concerns for young San Luis Obispo County voters this election is how candidates plan to address systemic racism in the county.

As part of our Outspoken project to amplify the voices of San Luis Obispo County’s under-40 residents, The Tribune found that residents under the age of 40 want to know exactly what their elected officials will do to put a stop to lingering local racism.

They want their representatives to talk about diversity and inclusion, both in the city itself and in city offices. They want them to talk about police funding and de-escalation techniques. They want more diversity education and outreach.

They want change.

Outspoken gathers and amplifies the concerns, questions and issues that local millennials and voting-age Gen Zers care about in SLO County.

At the same time that we surveyed more than 200 young county residents to get these findings, we sent four questions to all candidates seeking local public office to help learn where they stand on some of those priorities we found.

We received responses from 46 candidates, who each gave their takes on local issues in 1,000 characters or less.

Here are their responses on the question of diversity.

Their responses to another big issue — affordability — can be found here. Their responses to the other top Outspoken issues — homelessness and the environment — will be published in future stories.

We’ve organized the candidates’ responses below by jurisdiction. Where applicable, we’ve also indicated what position they are running for. The answers have been lightly edited for spelling errors or for brevity.

To learn more about candidates’ stances on other issues, check out The Tribune’s new voter guide tool here.

Question: Diversity is a chief concern of young SLO County voters amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. How well has your city addressed diversity issues? What more could be done?

Atascadero

Mayor:

Heather Moreno: Atascadero implements policies to ensure that every member of our community feels valued and respected as a resident. We must continue to dialogue with our community on the issues that matter to them and take actions that evolve us to where we need to be in the future. It’s important for us to take responsibility for the history we are making right now. Our Chamber of Commerce has a Diversity Council, and I fully support their efforts towards diversity and inclusion and looking at topics like unconscious bias, microaggression and weakening stereotypes. I’m proud of our chamber that we’re already having these conversations.

Jerry Tanimoto: The city of Atascadero has not addressed diversity since BLM became known. Representation matters. Part of the reason I am running is because of my own background and knowledge of how this country has hurt people as well as given us opportunities for greatness. California knows what it is to have the government single out a minority group and treat them as the enemy. Racism in all of its forms is brutality. My own family lost everything as people of Japanese heritage were sent to American concentration camps in 1942. Conditions were not only harsh, but actively inhuman, a situation still not understood by many to this day. This great miscarriage of justice against loyal Americans was apologized for decades later. Our Central Coast communities were never the same again, and what was lost to shortsightedness can't be recovered. As leaders in the present, we must try to be on the right side of history as it's being made, and not so easily treat our neighbors as enemy others.

City Council:

Charles Bourbeau: We are not a diverse city, and I can’t honestly say that we have been focused on this issue. We are not immune to the deep-seated cultural issues that face all of America and we need to be open to listening to all our constituents’ concerns and constructive ideas on how to deal with them.

Mark Dariz: Racism and discrimination should not tolerated by anyone. I would like to see forums and workshops with community outreach to have an open dialogue on issues facing the city. Everyone’s voice should be heard with a plan of action towards solutions.

Bret Heinemann: About 40 years ago, a wise man said that one of the last rights we have in this country is to live and work where we choose. Now, we can speculate and interpret this differently, but I hope we can agree it’s more challenging and different today. Diversity also applies to our economy, and a strong economy enables economic mobility and interaction.

Tori Keen: We need to do a better job of reaching out to people to make sure they are welcome. I think there needs to be more personal connection rather than an at-large invitation. We need to make it clear we want them at the table, not just that they are welcome.

Grover Beach

Mayor:

Elizabeth Doukas : Education, education, education!!! Increase training for all city personnel in how to deal with the real issues at hand and how each department of every city can help calm these waters. Strictly adhere to the Declaration of Human Rights act by the City of Grover Beach.

Jeff Lee: As highlighted by The Tribune in a recent article, Grover Beach has the most diverse police force in SLO County; additionally our city staff is a talented, diverse group. Our council is diversified in terms of gender, age and race, bringing that lens to our decisions. I have been supportive of the SLO Diversity Coalition’s efforts to expand the conversation and provide a space for safe, productive dialogue. We need to continue to engage more of our marginalized community members so that everyone can have a voice in these conversations.

City Council (four-year term):

Karen Bright: We can always do better. The diversity of Grover Beach is what drew me to the city as my home 33 years ago. As a council we work hard to include our residents in the business of the city. I personally encourage any and all to get involved, apply for a commission, council, volunteer.

Will Bruce: When you have been treated different all your life growing up, especially when we got to the States, we were always treated way different. Now, being half white and half Japanese but born an American citizen, I always wanted to believe that I could do anything that I wanted because I was an American ... oh how wrong I was, during the times I grew up my friends' parents who were mostly cops, lol, would say, "what do you get when you mix a Jap and a Wop?" because I was half Japanese and the other half mostly Italian. "You get a WHAP!" And the officer would slap his hands together. At first it was funny, understanding it, I cried inside, but I was tough! So, when COVID hit and the knee that got felt all around the world was just a catalyst for what was eventually going to have to happen to make people wake the hell up and we can all agree this is completely wrong to treat anyone even if they deserved it, in anyway different than you would treat your own beloved son or daughter.

When you have been treated different all your life growing up, especially when we got to the States, we were always treated way different. Now, being half white and half Japanese but born an American citizen, I always wanted to believe that I could do anything that I wanted because I was an American ... oh how wrong I was, during the times I grew up my friends’ parents who were mostly cops, lol, would say, “what do you get when you mix a Jap and a Wop?” because I was half Japanese and the other half mostly Italian. “You get a WHAP!” And the officer would slap his hands together. At first it was funny, understanding it, I cried inside, but I was tough! So, when COVID hit and the knee that got felt all around the world was just a catalyst for what was eventually going to have to happen to make people wake the hell up and we can all agree this is completely wrong to treat anyone even if they deserved it, in anyway different than you would treat your own beloved son or daughter. Joseph Holmes: Well I feel that our city has been cooperative in a sense with Black Lives Matter. We haven’t hosted protests except for one, but I believe our city welcomes it.

Anna Miller: We need more people of color in local government. The Grover Beach City Council has one representative of color and that was a recent addition.

Daniel H. Rushing: Our city continues to support diversity and has been on the leading edge of police training and accountability in order to help ensure that our officers are well equipped to engage with our community with respect and understanding.

City Council (two-year term):

David R. Duringer: Grover Beach is extremely diverse in every way except wealth. A California seaside beach community should not look like a socialist hellhole. We need to attract more wealth.

Morro Bay

Mayor:

John Headding : Morro Bay is acutely aware as a community of the issue. As a City Council we have recognized racism as a systemic issue, and have openly asked the Board Of Supervisors as well as the public health director to declare racism as a public health issue. This is required in order to improve funding to deal with root cause issues associated with systemic racism. Additionally, engaging in community conversations regarding this issue will become important in the future in order to make the public more aware of diversity issues in general.

John R Weiss: Our police chief and his team developed good relationships with BLM protestors and made sure their march was safe and peaceful. The police chief has also made it mandatory for all peace officers to receive diversity training. I support a welcoming city for all.

City Council:

Laurel Christine Barton: Diversity can be viewed through community health-based lenses to help Morro Bay develop resources. Here are two national models: 1) The National League of Cities launched the REAL (Race, Equity and Leadership) Initiative in 2015 to strengthen local leaders’ knowledge and capacity to build safe places where people from all racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds can thrive socially, economically, academically and physically. REAL stresses a belief in the power of knowledge and collective expertise. Discussions center on: building a dedicated governance infrastructure for racial equity; budget decisions for racial equity impact and City Council decision making to address racial inequities and repair harm. 2) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has developed a community program called Promoting Health Equity. The program helps a community look at itself for examples of health disparities by racial and ethnic groups.

Robert “Red” Davis: Council and staff embrace promotion and goals of the BLM movement. We supported a local demonstration this summer with full resources of the city at hand to ensure a peaceful and meaningful event. We joined other cities and county government to declare that racism is a public health crisis. We continue to strive to ensure that people of all backgrounds receive equal and fair treatment in Morro Bay.

Richard Sadowski: This is a tough question. It is frustratingly apparent by our demographics alone that diversity is something shouted daily but not yet realized. This goes back to high rents, a lack of opportunity and the economically challenging nature of the Central Coast. These factors make it nearly impossible for anyone to move to our area, or Morro Bay specifically. The average commute time for our residents is 20-plus minutes which tells me jobs aren’t here. I’ve been looking at the feasibility of prioritizing technology and programming for our kids from a young age to prepare them for the world ahead with the hope they could earn a greater income while staying in the community and working remotely. Most of our young people are forced to leave the area for lack of economic prospects, so how is it possible to increase diversity which require new residents, without first addressing the lack of jobs? This issue has to be addressed first, especially in Morro Bay.

Betty Winholtz: Morro Bay is visually white. There is a significant minority population of Latinos that are in business, primarily restaurants and in minimum wage jobs. You rarely see any people of color on city advisory boards or running for elected office. Increasingly there have been tourists from diverse backgrounds visiting Morro Bay. Whether that is due to advertising or COVID-19 I do not know. This is another area in which the city has a long way to go. Without an influx of non-white residents this is not likely to change. For the most part, I believe the majority of residents have an open mind and open heart toward diversity.

Paso Robles

City Council, District 3:

Steve Gregory: I feel our city has done a great job with diversity. Our mayor has created a diversity panel of local citizens to address these concerns. Our Paso Robles police chief is listening and working with many of the protests and marches. He has taken proactive steps to address many of the concerns of the various groups including Black Lives Matter. We have been living is a very diverse community for decades and have a wonderful community which cares for everyone. We are continuing to work towards peaceful solutions, and we are taking meaningful steps to address the issues of our diverse community.

City Council, District 4:

Jacob Allred: I believe Paso Robles has done a commendable job with its initial response. However, there is always room for improvement. I would like to see more involvement in the civic space from under-represented people in community through communication action boards as well as involving them in the governmental process.

Fred L. Strong: We have no discriminatory processes nor procedures that we know of. We have created a task force to look into it further and make recommendations for anything else we might consider. I have personally been in many leadership roles to address this potential problem throughout my adult life. I believe we are working diligently to acquire full disclosure documents on all potential police hires going forward to potentially prevent any further possibilities of discrimination within the portion of the justice system that we control. Economics are frequently a controlling factor affecting diversity. We have little ability to significantly control, impact or affect that aspect of the problem. We look to the state and federal governments to address that challenge.

Pismo Beach

Mayor:

Dan Shadwell: Drawing a more diverse citizenry depends on several things. One, you need to have opportunities for employment. Because Pismo is so service sector dependent, many of the jobs available tend to attract and hold lower income earners. To address that, we can work harder to attract tech and digital economy jobs. Two, the culture of the city needs to be perceived as open and welcoming to folks from other traditions. We should encourage conversations between citizens, with community forums, diversity in hiring practices and a focus on the performing and fine arts. In general, the city needs to do a better job of listening and incorporating all sorts of community feedback.

Ed Waage: Much of the concern involves policing and our city has the only police department in this county or neighboring counties which is accredited by CALEA (Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies). CALEA was created in the 1970s by several agencies, including the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives to address diversity issues among other initiatives. CALEA has a diverse board which requires continuous improvement. We are undergoing re-accreditation at this time and the CALEA team leader is a Black, female former police chief. This outside scrutiny is one part of our effort. I am a member of the Diversity Coalition of SLO County and I look forward to exploring other ways to do better.

City Council:

Marcia Guthrie: Personally, I support the Black Lives Movement and feel even in the smallest communities that racism exits, even if it’s covert. There should be zero tolerance. Our police force holds a CALEA accreditation and to maintain that accreditation, there can be no excessive force complaints as well as racial bias. It is something that we’re very proud of. As a city, we could offer incentives to minority-owned businesses and take advantage of state programs that support the same.

Erik Howell: I am proud to say that the city of Pismo Beach has appointed more commissioners of diverse backgrounds to its advisory boards in the past four years than ever before in its history. Future progress requires the continued commitment by the city council to make diversity in hiring and appointments a priority. We need to continue outreach to under-represented communities and continue to be a welcoming place for all.

Debora Ann Lossing: As our city continues to grow, diversity needs to be addressed even more to encourage a proactive stand and support.

Scott Newton: Pismo Beach is a rather small town (8,200) and what it lacks in diversity (84% white) I believe it makes up with having a mostly welcoming attitude towards all. I have not seen the city address diversity nor have I heard it as an issue. I do believe we need to always be looking at our city’s hiring to ensure that it fair to all.

James Robert Prichard: Pismo Beach is an open and non-discriminatory city. Continue to welcome all ethnicities to the city.

San Luis Obispo

Mayor:

Heidi Harmon: Over the last months and years, we have bore witness to the stories of people of color who have shared with this community their stories of unwelcoming experiences. Experiences that are raw, real, scary and at times downright painful. SLO has one of the lowest diversity rates in the whole state and it is incumbent on us to do the work to ensure all who live, work and play here are able to say they truly experience belonging. I’m grateful that we designated funding to create a diversity equity and inclusion task force to begin what I know will be a long process in addressing how we invite, welcome and support more diversity in SLO. It is crucial that we continue being creative and critical in long-standing practices and policies within the city to ensure they support greater access and diversity Collaboration with other agencies and programs such as the hot house to proactively support diversity in innovative and entrepreneurial spaces is an additional pathway to inclusion.

Sandra Marshall: Diversity exists everywhere. When we feel safe we don’t see or feel it. Understanding diversity is the hard part; accepting can come easily. It is time to listen and learn. As mayor, I will encourage and participate in community builders based on supporting diversity in San Luis Obispo. Raising awareness brings about change. Let’s change shoes for a day. Learn how to make people feel welcomed.

Cherisse Sweeney: It starts in our own homes and daily lives. We are in the midst of asking ourselves those important questions. The key will be to identify the specific issues and areas we find them in our community specifically and then develop appropriate, attainable solutions.

City Council:

Kelly Evans: As spoken of during an August candlelight vigil, focus on ethnic studies at public schools and a multicultural center would be good starts. I’d like to spread ethnic studies options or requirements to Cal Poly as well; while the college isn’t inside city limits, its students often are and experience annual racial justice issues. A multicultural center based in Chumash history and extending through Black and Latinx history would be a place for us all to come together.

Erik Long: The city/council needs to hold a series of town hall meetings with residents under 40 and listen to the ideas they have to address diversity, and hopefully from these meetings ideas can be unearthed that will translate into future diversity policies.

Jan Marx: I support the Black Lives Matter movement, as long as it is nonviolent. The City of SLO has recently launched a Diversity Initiative, which I support. Our city would be enriched tremendously by the increased presence of racially and ethnically diverse residents. As a white majority city, SLO needs to be extra vigilant in safeguarding the rights of people of color, make sure our police are not engaging in racial profiling and give greater support to Cal Poly and Cuesta students from big cities who may feel culturally isolated here. By increasing the supply of affordable housing the city could make a big difference in diversifying our population.

James Papp: San Luis used to be far more diverse. It became whiter through policy: Chinese exclusion, Japanese relocation, anti-Black and anti-Asian covenants in Anholm and Mount Pleasanton Square, the destruction of Chinatown and Hispanic Frog Hollow, no apartments in Laguna Lake. Current policy continues the effect, such as city plans that working-class neighborhoods like Brook Street — till 1942 our Nipponmachi and then our Black cultural center — should be bulldozed for expensive new housing. Historic neighborhoods have more women- and minority-owned businesses; new development pushes them out. We can’t sustain ourselves economically or culturally as a mostly white enclave; it would be creepy to try. We need to make economic space for non-whiteness, but that has to come along with cultural space. We need to start by having the City Council hold the SLOPD to account for targeting Blacks and Hispanics (e.g., Tianna and Elias)—and hold itself to account for all talk and no walk.

Andrea “Andy” Pease : Our council voted to establish and fund the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, a significant first step in a long-term journey. The selection of task force members was thoughtful and thorough, and I look forward to following their process and outcomes. Their intent is to 1) focus on activities that support marginalized racial, ethnic, and cultural groups, 2) collect information and insight about advancing DE&I in San Luis Obispo, 3) Develop a grant process to support the DE&I work of proven organizations and best practices for change, and 4) provide guidance and a foundation for creating a DE&I-focused Major City Goal for the 2021-2023 financial plan.

Abrianna Torres: I believe our city over the last couple of months has reallocated its focus to address the concerns of diversity here in San Luis Obispo. I think our city can do better to create opportunities for diversity of thought and offering a platform for diverse experiences to be heard.

Robin Wolf: As an active participant in our local BLM movement and protests, I think that education and communication are incredibly important. I am working hard to amplify BIPOC voices with lived experience of racism in SLO and to try to support traditionally underrepresented voices. Our newly formed Diversity Task Force is a great step in the right direction, and we need to work to bring together all aspects of our community — city government, non-profit and advocacy groups; community support programs, Cal Poly and Cuesta, and our local business owners. Our community is only as healthy as our ability to work together.

California State Assembly, District 35

Dawn Addis: Racial disparity has come to the forefront because it’s real, because people are speaking up about it, and because people who may not have been listening before are now paying attention. Young people are leading the way to create change. I am glad to see that. I have always supported First Amendment rights and peaceful expression, and I will continue to do so. My background in working on issues of diversity includes helping facilitate the Equity Leadership Team, serving on the Common Ground Task Force, and being a member of Police and Communities Together. As a council member I voted, in a unanimous decision, to declare racism a public health crisis. Pointing out the problem is one thing, solving it will require tangible change. This is hard work that goes hand in hand with other priorities for our district — such as access to housing, jobs and future ready infrastructure so that the Central Coast is a healthy place to live for people of all backgrounds.

Jordan Cunningham: Everyone should have the same opportunity to succeed here on the Central Coast. I remain fully committed to making the 35th Assembly District an inclusive and welcoming place for all residents. Peaceful expression of views is our right as Americans under the First Amendment, but I do not condone violence or destruction of other people’s property.

California State Senate, District 17

John Laird: I support Black Lives Matter. Throughout my career in public service, I have pushed for equity – whether it is in a series of successful civil rights bills I authored in the State Assembly, whether it was our city efforts for pay equity while a city council member, or whether it was setting goals for diversity within the ranks of state employees while a State Cabinet secretary. We have a unique moment in our history to address historic issues of racism and discrimination and hope we will all work together to take this opportunity. We should aspire to a state government that reflects the population in our state – and ensuring that everyone has economic and political opportunity.

Vicki Nohrden: I believe that black lives matter, but the Black Lives Matter movement is deeply partisan, raising money for candidates that may or may not support equity and justice in the end. I support liberty, opportunity and justice for all peoples. I also do not believe in defunding the police or that by defunding the police we will increase diversity. I believe that freedom, justice and rule of law depend upon each other.

U.S. House of Representatives, 24th District

Andy Caldwell: I support policies that afford opportunities for one and all. I don’t believe you can create policies to favor any one particular group of people without creating inequities for others. Some of the most impoverished people in this district, comprising tens of thousands of people, are recent immigrants. They, too, can’t make it in cities like SLO, nor can people of all ethnic backgrounds who can’t find good jobs and affordable housing.

Salud Carbajal: Black lives matter is not a political statement, but an affirmation of our shared humanity. The peaceful protests and the long overdue conversations that have occurred throughout our country are an extension of past civil rights movements, and I am encouraged that young people are driving this discussion. I am proud to represent a diverse congressional district which spans three counties and is home to individuals with a wide range of backgrounds, life experiences and views. I believe that every community is enhanced by diversity and I will continue to work to encourage and embrace diversity here on the Central Coast. As a Latino man, I didn’t grow up seeing many elected officials or people in positions of power who looked like me. I know the importance of representation, and I want my grandchildren to grow up believing they can be anything. We can do that through expanding access to education and creating mentorship opportunities for all in our community.

