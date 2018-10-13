It’s almost Election Day. Our voter guide will get you up to speed

The general election on Nov. 6 is quickly approaching and voters will be choosing new leaders at the state and local level, and deciding whether to pass several propositions.

It’s time to decide who, and what, you support.





To help, The Tribune has created a guide for local and state races along with links to articles about each race. This voter guide will be updated as more stories are published.

Mayors and city councils

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Arroyo Grande

Caren Ray is challenging Jim Hill for mayor and five candidates are vying for two seats on the council: Terry Fowler-Payne, Coleen Kubel, John Mack, Jimmy Paulding and Keith Storton.

From water to bankruptcy: Here’s where Arroyo Grande candidates stand on the issues.

Atascadero

Heather Moreno is running unopposed for mayor, and three candidates are vying for two seats on the council: Susan Funk, Mark Dariz and Heather Newsom.

Where Atascadero candidates stand on Sunken Gardens, business development

Grover Beach

Three people are running for mayor, Leff Lee, Debbie Peterson and Liz Doukas, while Barbara Nicolls and Mariam Shah are campaigning to hold onto their seats against one challenger, Robert Robert.

From roads to cannabis, here’s where Grover Beach candidates stand on the issues





Morro Bay

John Headding and John Weiss are competing for the mayor’s seat. Five candidates are are vying for two seats on the city council: Betty Winholtz, Dawn Addis, Jesse Barron, Jan Goldman and Jeff Heller.

Where Morro Bay City Council candidates stand on sewer, affordable housing and other issues

Race for Morro Bay mayor hinges on sewer, housing, city spending and economic growth

Paso Robles

Jim Reed is challenging Steve Martin for mayor, while four candidates are competing for two city council seats: John Hamon, Maria Garcia, Andy Pekema and Michael Rivera.

Where Paso Robles candidates stand on immigration, tourism and other key issues

Pismo Beach

The trio of Pismo Beach incumbents up for election are all running unopposed.

3 incumbents are running in Pismo Beach, and not one has a challenger

San Luis Obispo

T. Keith Gurnee and longtime candidate Don Hedrick are challenging Heidi Harmon for mayor, while seven candidates are vying for two open seats on the city council: Carlyn Christianson, Sarah Flickinger, Abe Lincoln, James Lopes, Jeffrey Specht, Erica A. Stewart and Bob Voglin.

Growth, affordability and water: Candidates for SLO mayor offer diverging views

Growth, housing, climate change and more divide candidates for SLO City Council

To see where the Tribune Editorial Board stands on candidates, check out the Editorial Board’s roundup.

Community service districts

What you need to know about CSD elections in San Miguel and Templeton

What you need to know about CSD appointments in Avila Beach, Nipomo and Oceano

What you need to know about CSD elections in Cambria, Los Osos and San Simeon

School boards

San Luis Coastal

Budget, student achievement, teacher demands among hot topics in San Luis Coastal race

Shandon and San Miguel

Get to know the candidates running for school board in Shandon and San Miguel

Local propositions

Measure G

Measure G would ban new oil wells and fracking in unincorporated areas of the county.

Chevron just spent $4 million to convince SLO County to vote no on Measure G

Planning to vote yes on Measure G? Here’s what it would cost you if it passes

Statewide

United States Senator

A glance at the 2 candidates for US Senate in California

How Kevin de León’s big endorsement helps his underdog campaign against Dianne Feinstein

California Governor

Gavin Newsom, John Cox spar over income inequality, California affordability

‘We need to get this state turned around.’ John Cox makes his case for governor in SLO

California Attorney General

A glance at the candidates for California attorney general

California’s role fighting Trump marks attorney general race

Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Insurance Commissioner, Treasurer, Controller, Superintendent of Public Instruction





Candidates compete for schools chief, lieutenant governor

Statewide propositions

California has 11 ballot measures to consider. These short videos will help you decide

Gas tax, housing among propositions on California ballot

California rent control ballot measure prompts fierce fight

Dialysis clinics, union fight over California Proposition 8