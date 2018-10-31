Forget to register? Don’t worry, you can still vote

It’s not too late to vote in the Nov. 6 election, even if you didn’t register or forgot to update your address.

While you can’t vote at a regular polling place or by mail, you can still have your ballot counted toward statewide issues such as whether to repeal the gas tax that funds public roads, local city council races, and the race for California’s next governor.

All that would-be voters need to do is go to a local county elections office, fill out a same-day registration card and cast a provisional ballot on or before Election Day.

Many county elections offices will have extended office hours to accept ballots on Saturday and Sunday.

San Luis Obispo County voters should go to the Clerk-Recorder’s Office at 1055 Monterey St. The office is offering extended hours in the days leading up to Nov. 6: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Election Day.

To find an office near you that accepts conditional voter registrations, visit the Secretary of State’s voting web page at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

Voters in the five counties that adopted Voter’s Choice Act and switched entirely to vote-by-mail elections can cast a provisional ballot at any Vote Center in their county. Those include Madera, Napa, Nevada, Sacramento and San Mateo counties. Vote Centers in those counties can be located at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

In prior elections, voters who missed the 15-day close of registration were not qualified to vote. Now, county offices have the ability to look up potential voter information and be sure a ballot hasn’t already been submitted for that voter in another county. The 2018 primary election in June was the first time counties had the ability to share that information immediately, in the aim of preventing people from voting twice.