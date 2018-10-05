Budget, student achievement, teacher demands among hot topics in San Luis Coastal race

Budget challenges, infrastructure needs, student achievement and teacher demands are among the key issues of concern in the San Luis Coastal school board race, featuring four candidates vying for two seats in the district’s Trustee Area 2 covering Los Osos and Morro Bay.

The candidates — Jim Quesenberry, Evelyn Frame, Marilyn Rodger, and Victoria Dandurand — shared their views with The Tribune and some biographical information to help voters get to know them. Quesenberry and Rodger are the incumbents.

Two additional candidates, Mark Buchman and Ellen Sheffer, in the district’s Trustee Area 1 — covering San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach, a portion of Pismo Beach — are incumbents running unopposed.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Jim Quesenberry Courtesy

Jim Quesenberry

Age: 69

Biographical information: Two daughters and two stepsons, who all graduated from San Luis Coastal schools. Grandson currently attends Monarch Grove Elementary

Occupation: Retired secondary teacher with 36 years of teaching high school and middle school, including 22 years at Morro Bay High School

Volunteer work: People Helping People, Los Osos Cares, and Rotary Los Osos

Why do you want to run for school board? “To continue to improve and promote public education, which I believe is the key to the future success of our children, community and country. Second, I want to continue to enhance our instructional program and narrow the achievement gap between our children in poverty and those children who are not. Our own assessments and state assessments indicate that we are making headway, but the achievement gap is difficult to bridge. Our district will succeed by continuing to promote pre-kindergarten, offering parent education and support, and continuing to focus on instructional strategies that fully engage every student. Finally, I am eager to finish the renovation of our high schools so that they become places of innovation with multiple pathways to college and careers.”

Local news matters We rely on readers like you more than ever before to support us as we tell stories about the people and issues important to SLO County readers. Subscribe to The Tribune today for just 99 cents for your first month — and help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal Click to subscribe

Evelyn Frame Courtesy

Evelyn Frame

Age: 59

Biographical information: Daughter who attended San Luis Coastal district and is now a second-year law student

Occupation: Retired Los Angeles Unified, Santa Maria Bonita, San Luis Coastal teacher (in reading, English learner instruction)

Volunteer work: Currently, running for school board

Why do you want to run for school board? “I fully support school choice and I want to see that expanded. In a district that has seen a lot of district-mandated testing, project-based learning is needed and visual and performing arts opportunities are needed. Some of the opportunities at Teach and Pacheco should be expanded to neighborhood schools. This isn’t about pitting schools and parents against each other. It’s about coming together as we look for a reduction in funds. Teachers also are feeling they are in overdrive on district-mandated testing. They have new curriculum, and some of their prep time is being taken away. There are a lot of teachers that would like to see changes that would be no cost to the district. I also believe in equity, and summer schools are only available to English learners. They should be going to summer school, but other students need it as well.”

Marilyn Rodger Courtesy

Marilyn Rodger

Age: 64

Biographical information: She and her husband are 30-year residents of Los Osos, having raised their son and daughter in the county. Both kids attended San Luis Coastal schools and are now college graduates

Occupation: Retired retail manager; previously, construction contracts administrator for several commercial and industrial builders in Silicon Valley

Volunteer work: Los Osos Community Coalition/Los Osos Cares

Why do you want to run for school board? “We need to maintain our focus on early childhood programs such as our “Success for All” Preschool that has served nearly 500 economically disadvantaged students in San Luis Coastal since 2013. I value the educational options the district is able to provide to parents to choose the school that best suits their child’s needs and learning styles. We have partnered with Central Coast Coalition for Inclusive Schools (CCC4IS), Tranz Central Coast, and GALA to improve the way we create safer schools for all of our students in San Luis Coastal. This partnership is viewed through a three- to five-year lens to ensure it becomes part of our district’s commitment to inclusivity and equity. I remain energized and focused on educating and providing a safe environment for all of our students. I am deeply involved as a trustee and see our trajectory as a district being positive and important to sustain. I believe we are at a critical juncture as a district and feel my role as a veteran trustee will assist us as we move forward.”

Victoria Dandurand

Victoria Dandurand

Age: 42

Biographical information: Morro Bay resident who went to Cal Poly for undergrad and graduate school (22-year area resident); daughters are in 10th grade at SLO High

Occupation: Owner of Harmony Glassworks with her husband; part-time employee of Cayucos Elementary School

Volunteer work: Central Coast STEM board member, Cayucos Elementary School PTA, Cayucos and Coast Union; Cayucos and Coast Union school board (four-year terms at each); Orfalea Children’s Center at Cal Poly-Parent Advisory Council, Girl Scouts, Cayucos Lioness

Why do you want to run for school board? “While attending a board meeting at Morro Bay High School regarding Measure D just before school starting, it became clear that management of resources through timely decision-making is critical. While speaking with the SLCUSD teachers association members, it’s clear there are areas that could be emphasized and not forgotten, particularly in our children’s classrooms. I am interested in the Common Core roll-out and how that is being supported through professional development. It’s imperative that teachers are held in high esteem and trained, as they are the first line in our children’s education, after our responsibility as parents. The Next Generation Science Standards are particularly interesting to me and I think it will be an area of focus for the district, at least for the next four years (the duration of this term). special education, English learner programs, adult education, the alternative high school, sports, AP programs, agricultural programs, and the arts are all important in meeting the needs of students. All of these areas produce data and are measured and can be quantified.”