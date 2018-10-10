Here are The Tribune’s endorsements for the November election

Arroyo Grande Mayor: Caren Ray

Ray is hard-working, articulate and extremely — sometimes painfully — analytical, which is exactly what the city needs as it examines pros and cons of some major issues.

Arroyo Grande City Council: Jimmy Paulding, Keith Storton

Both were raised in the community, have strong ties to Arroyo Grande and, most importantly, we believe they are in the best position to move the city forward, once and for all, following a string of City Hall personnel scandals and investigations that left the town deeply divided.

Atascadero City Council: Susan Funk

Susan Funk is our top choice. For the second seat, Mark Dariz and Heather Newsom are equally well qualified; either candidate would be an excellent addition to the council.

Grover Beach Mayor: Jeff Lee

Lee has the experience, dedication and temperament for mayor. He’s served two consecutive terms on the City Council, including four years as mayor pro-tem, and he’s held leadership positions with the League of California Cities.

Grover Beach City Council: Barbara Nicolls and Mariam Shah

The two incumbents have been knowledgeable, hard-working and accessible council members and highly supportive of the business community.





Morro Bay Mayor: John Headding

Councilman Headding is a big proponent of economic diversification and is the best choice to move the controversial sewer/water reclamation project forward.

Morro Bay City Council: Jesse Barron

Barron, a city planning commissioner and county plans examiner, is our top choice. He’s smart, young and forward-thinking, and he’s a pragmatist with a sense of humor. For the second seat, we recommend Dawn Addis or Jan Goldman; either would make an excellent councilwoman.

Paso Robles Mayor: Steve Martin

Martin is politically moderate and has a reputation for examining all sides of issues. He also is an astute politician who knows how to stick up for the people of Paso Robles.

Paso Robles City Council: Maria Elena Garcia and John Hamon

Garcia is enthusiastic, willing to learn and she appreciates the challenges facing young working families. Hamon, who has served 12 years on the council, has the experience, background and dedication required.

Pismo Beach: No election; incumbents are unopposed

San Luis Obispo Mayor: Heidi Harmon

Harmon is the right mayor for San Luis Obispo at this point in time. She’s a strong leader who focuses on values most San Luis Obispo residents support: tolerance and diversity; clean energy; more transportation choices; affordability.

San Luis Obispo City Council: Carlyn Christianson and James Lopes

At a time when growth is practically a four-letter word among some SLO voters, Christianson has the courage and candor to say that housing remains her primary focus. Lopes, a retired county planner and a member of Save Our Downtown, is cautious about development, especially building heights. He would provide another point of view on a council that, according to some critics, lacks diversity of opinion.

Check back for additional endorsements on other races of concern in San Luis Obispo County.