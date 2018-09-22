Readers weigh in on SLO mayor, council races

Beware of Keith Gurnee’s promises
I understand John Ewan’s wish, as expressed in his Aug. 28 letter to the editor (see below), to see diversity of viewpoints on the San Luis Obispo City Council.
However, I disagree with his conclusion that voting for T. Keith Gurnee for mayor would be the way to achieve that outcome. If voters wish to see a council with more diverse viewpoints, they should vote for Erica Stewart and Carlyn Christianson for City Council. Erica would be the first African-American to serve on our council, and also is a past Cal Poly student body president. Voters who understand the importance of in-depth institutional knowledge, planning expertise, mature judgment, solid support of open space and commitment to neighborhood wellness on council should vote for Carlyn Christianson.
T. Keith Gurnee’s campaign promises that, as mayor, he could single-handedly overturn state housing law and turn back the clock 40 years, to when he was last on council, are pure fiction. Gurnee’s decades-long track record as a professional advocate for developers, his extremist views published in Cal Coast News and his support for Supervisors Compton, Arnold and Peschong give the lie to his claim that he is an environmentalist.
For a well-balanced and diverse council, voters should choose Stewart and Christianson, but beware the false promises of T. Keith Gurnee. Although Heidi Harmon and I disagree on several significant issues, she is true to the city’s General Plan and has my vote.
Jan Marx, San Luis Obispo
Editor’s note: Jan Marx is a former mayor and councilwoman
SLO City Council needs more diverse viewpoints, former councilman says
Our current City Council should be an environmental and community dream team come true. Unfortunately, it is not.
During my eight years on the council, I had the honor to serve with Allen Settle, Dave Romero, Ken Schwartz, Jan Marx, Christine Mulholland and Paul Brown.
These council members brought a history of civic engagement, institutional knowledge, planning experience and diverse viewpoints to council. We didn’t always agree on how to achieve our city’s goals and priorities, yet we were all committed to serving the citizens of SLO.
While I agree with the goals of our city, I believe implementation of those goals is ignoring and threatening many aspects of our community, in particular our neighborhoods. This can be blamed on many factors — the council’s lack of planning experience and institutional knowledge are significant. But, most importantly, the lack of opposing viewpoints being represented on the council, and the great melding of ideas that is brought about by those opposing views, is dumbing down the actions of this council.
Keith Gurnee brings a long history of civic engagement, institutional knowledge, planning experience and diverse viewpoints. Adding a new voice to council membership will provide opportunity for diverse opinion and the shaping of policy that is creative and inclusive, rather than exclusive.
Vote Keith Gurnee for mayor.
John Ewan, San Luis Obispo
Jim Lopes would bring experience and balance to council
This fall, San Luis Obispo voters have a powerful opportunity to add expertise and citizen perspective to the dais at City Hall, a sorely needed voice.
Council candidate James Lopes is a person with 12 appointed/voluntary years on SLO Advisory Bodies representing the views of residents, eight on the Architectural Review Commission and four on the Bicycle Committee. That’s in addition to a degree from Cal Poly and more than 20 years of professional experience in the Planning Department of SLO County.
Back in the day, council members regularly viewed service on Advisory Bodies as pre-requisites for possible elective office. Such service teaches a volunteer to absorb the diverse views reflected by citizens and solidifies the relationship of voter-centered governance to the “agenda” proposed by city staff. Both councils I served on (in the ‘90s and 2010) were totally composed of individuals with advisory know-how.
Elected council service is a sacred trust. Individuals are entrusted to represent the interests of more than 40,000 people. Sincere listening, combined with an educated open mind, is a requirement.
I strongly recommend a vote for James Lopes. He will bring vital experience and balance.
Kathy Smith, San Luis Obispo
Gurnee is the ‘right person at this time’
As a long-time resident — 65 years — with many of my adult children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren now residing in San Luis Obispo, I want affordable housing, as well as our admired San Luis Obispo lifestyle, to be available to them.
A few years ago, a letter to the editor was published describing our admired town’s uniqueness. Much of this developed during the many years of Ken Schwartz’s (long-time mayor, city councilman, and father of Mission Plaza) stewardship. She stated he was “the right man at the right time and place.”
We have now seen some loss in this cherished lifestyle in the recent ignoring of the needs and comforts of many of our residents, in spite of their pleas, by the present council.
Since this has occurred under the stewardship of the present mayor, this makes her the “wrong person” at this time.
Keith Gurnee, a long-time local resident, urban planner and former councilman provides the balance to provide for the present and future needs of our beloved city.
Please join me in voting for Keith — the “right person at this time” as mayor of San Luis Obispo.
Dr. Lou Tedone, San Luis Obispo
I’m sticking with Heidi Harmon
I endorse and call for voters to re-elect Heidi Harmon as mayor of SLO. She isn’t perfect, but she’s got good progressive instincts. I do fear she’s fallen into being guided and advised by too many professional Democratic Party political hacks. One really bad move was having no question/answer/comment period at the end of the recent Community Meeting/Conference on Homelessness in SLO. It was like a multi politician/bureaucrat/talking head lecture presentation. Not a good approach, and not progressive.
But compared to the ultraright wing gadfly and “NIMBY on steroids” character running against her — Keith Gurnee — Harmon comes out looking very good indeed. SLO needs the youthful and energetic vision of Heidi, not the old line, elitist, gentry oriented, “get off my lawn” tone of Gurnee. I doubt he even really believes the things he says against development. I think he’s just using it to appeal to voters who pine for the SLO of the 1950s. Development must be sensible and not overpowering, but some development is inevitable and necessary.
Remember that Heidi only won in 2016 by 47 votes. It’s important for all with a progressive outlook to vote in this 2018 election, and for more than just SLO mayor. Many state issues and many candidates on the ballot. Register and vote please.
Jim Griffin, San Luis Obispo
For smart growth, vote Gurnee, Lopes and Flickinger
Sorry, Jim Griffin, but while I voted for Heidi Harmon in order to remove Marx, she has proven herself to be another pro-development “Jan Marx lite.”
You’re exactly right. Harmon is controlled by the Adam Hill political hack side of the Democratic Party whose benefactors are the developers and money grubbers whose mantra of more housing and higher buildings is not in the interest of the citizens but in fattening their own wallets.
We “NIMBYs on steroids” do not pine for SLO of the 1950s, but for the development strategy of the 1980s and 1990s when true progressives controlled growth and staved off the state’s pressure to “cram not plan” our city’s expansion.
Harmon demonstrated her disdain for residents with her vote for the Anholm Bikeway over the objection of most of those residents because she, Gomez and lame duck Rivoire will not have their “we know better than you” ideas questioned.
Keith Gurnee has served two terms on the council before, has a 40-year career as a professional planner and urban designer and is a fellow neighborhood advocate.
Then there’s Harmon’s qualification ....
Vote Gurnee, James Lopes and Sarah Flickinger for smart growth in SLO.
Terry Mohan, San Luis Obispo
Mayor Harmon is a tireless advocate for people and progress
I am delighted to support Heidi Harmon’s re-election as mayor of San Luis Obispo. Mayor Harmon has been tireless in her advocacy for people and progress in San Luis Obispo. She works hard to balance the critical and sometimes conflicting needs of citizens, visitors, local businesses and the environment. I believe she is working in our best interest to assure that San Luis Obispo is a healthy, vibrant, progressive city.
Emily Rosten, San Luis Obispo
Vote for SLO Council incumbents
In response to the letter from Camille K. Small (“Look out — your neighborhood is next”) I certainly hope so.
There is nothing more I would like to see than street parking removed from my neighborhood. This would give all road users, including motorists and cyclists, more room and help minimize conflicts. The street in front of your house is not “yours.” It is “a way or place of whatever nature, publicly maintained and open to the use of the public for vehicular travel.” Every person riding a bicycle has all the rights and is subject to all the provisions applicable the driver of a vehicle. (from the California Vehicle Code).
So, the streets belong to everyone, everywhere, not just in front of their residence. I recently moved from my previous neighborhood on Cerro Romauldo due to the congestion. Too many people, too many cars, too much traffic, unsafe to ride a bicycle and even unsafe to try to pull into my own driveway! So this November, I would encourage people to vote for the incumbents!
Chris Black, San Luis Obispo
Proud to vote for Heidi Harmon
I just recently moved from Morro Bay to San Luis Obispo and I am so happy to be able to support and vote for Mayor Heidi Harmon for re-election.
I have never met another city leader who was so engaged with encouraging community participation, listening to all sides and acting with integrity. Heidi is not someone who is beholden to big campaign donors, but rather is someone who is committed to representing her community and helping to take it into the future in a sustainable way.
More than anything, I’m happy that she is someone who inspires and encourages participatory democracy. Being a community leader who has fought for the environment and a mom who has lived in this city, has roots here and has made her life here, we all benefit from her committed leadership. Women like her and like Dawn Addis who is running for Morro Bay City Council are going to change this county for the better as they truly represent their communities.
Julie Zafiratos, San Luis Obispo
