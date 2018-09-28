Get to know the candidates running for school board in Shandon and San Miguel

Come November, residents in the San Miguel Joint Union School District and Shandon Joint Unified School District will be voting on school board candidates.

Three candidates are running for three open seats in San Miguel: Newcomer Shawn Angulo, a parent with children at Cappy Culver Elementary School, is running to replace Mary Jo Del Campo. Jean Hoffmann and Randy Kwiatkowski are incumbents running for re-election.

In Shandon, four people are running for three seats. That includes appointed incumbents Holly Furness-Osorio and Jennifer Moe, as well as incumbent Robert Van Parlet. Nataly Ramirez, a newcomer, is also running.

Get to know the candidates better with their answers to questions provided by The Tribune.

San Miguel

Shawn Angulo

Age: 40

Biographical information: Married to Lori Angulo with three children: Mackenzie (second grade), Timothy (kindergarten) and Emily (not yet in school.) Lives in the Heritage Ranch area near Lake Nacimiento. Education includes a master’s degree in information technology and a bachelor’s degree in information systems technology/systems security.

Occupation: Director of Technology at King City Union School District.

Volunteer work: “Most of my volunteer work is in support of programs my wife is involved in. I have volunteered time with a robotics program my wife runs at Cappy Culver Elementary School along with a Girl Scout troop based out of Heritage Ranch.”

Why do you want to run for school board? “I believe that schools serve a purpose beyond simply teaching our children basic knowledge. They also serve as a place to prepare them for further education, prepare them to function in society, and to give them the skill sets needed to thrive. Through my education and work experience, I think I will provide a valuable understanding of not only technology in education, but also a logical approach to decisions regarding our students. We need to balance what we do in schools and remember that the MAIN focus should ALWAYS be our students and their needs.”

Jean Hoffmann

Age: 75

Biographical information: Three grown children and eight grandchildren.

Occupation: Retired. Teacher for 30 years and principal for 10 years in Petaluma.

Volunteer work: Rios Caledonia, Pleasant Valley Community Foundation, Farm Bureau Women, Native Daughters of the Golden West, San Miguel Senior Center, San Miguel Resource Connection.

Why do you want to run for school board? “Children come first! I enjoy connecting with the teachers and the students. This school district is fantastic with what they accomplish on a limited budget.”

Randy Kwiatkowski

Age: 57

Biographical information: Married to Darla for 26 years. Four children ranging in age from 19-25; all went to Lillian Larsen Elementary School. Resident of San Miguel for 10 years, lived in SLO County since 1996.

Occupation: AT&T technician.

Volunteer work: Teaches catechism at Mission San Miguel, North County Farmer’s Market Association.

Why do you want to run for school board? “I want to serve the community and keep kids safe, improve the schools if I can and raise the test scores.”

Shandon

Holly Furness-Osorio

Age: 32

Biographical information: Married with no children. Bilingual in Spanish and English. Resident of Shandon and born and raised on the Central Coast.

Occupation: Eligibility and data supervisor for the Migrant and Seasonal Head Start Program at CAPSLO.

Volunteer work: None at this time.

Why do you want to run for school board? “I feel that it is important to participate in the community and give back in the ways that one is able. Education is an important subject to me and I want to participate in the school board to ensure that all children from any background have access to a quality education.”

Robert Van Parlet

Age: 66

Biographical information: Resident of Shandon for about 38 years, and was born and raised near Lake San Antonio as a fifth-generation resident of the area. Has two daughters, “three or five” grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, three of whom live in Shandon. One granddaughter is a freshman at Shandon High School.

Occupation: Retired construction worker; still builds furniture and works in the vineyards seasonally.

Volunteer work: Has served on the school board for four years, volunteers at Shandon schools.

Why do you want to run for school board? “I want to continue what I started four years ago getting the school updated so the kids will be well-educated when they leave here. We’ve got good teachers and good programs, we’ve just got to improve them and that takes time.”

Jennifer Moe

Age: Prefers not to say

Biographical information: Resident of Shandon for 15 years, four kids ranging in age from 21 to 7 and a 3-year-old grandchild. All children are currently attending or have attended Shandon schools.

Occupation: Caregiver for 10-year-old daughter with special needs. Used to be a licensed vocational nurse.

Volunteer work: Volunteers time at elementary school and assists with fundraising on behalf of the district.

Why do you want to run for school board? “I think it is very important to ensure the best quality education for each student, the safety of each student and what’s in the best interests of the school as a whole. I really care about all the kids and want to make sure the kids are getting the best education possible. Being able to be there and make decisions in the best interests of the kids, the school and the community, that means a lot to me. I’ve lived here a long time and want to make Shandon the best possible place for everyone via education and a safe community. What I want for my family, I want for everyone.”

Nataly Ramirez

Did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this article.