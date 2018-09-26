What you need to know about CSD elections in San Miguel and Templeton

In November, voters in San Miguel will select new members for their community service district board of directors.

The town has three candidates running for two four-year seats.

Another North County community, Templeton, has two four-year term seats to fill on its CSD board. But with only two candidates, those positions will be filled automatically.

Here is a look at the candidates running for North County CSD board seats:

San Miguel

In San Miguel, three candidates are running for two four-year seats, including one incumbent, Ashley Sangster.

Sangster, who was appointed to the board in January, said he has experience in both the private and public sector industries, as well as state and county operations and finances. He believes his experience and skills will be a valuable asset to the community.

Ceasar Hernandez, who has lived in San Miguel for more than 20 years, said he is running to bring “solid leadership to the board that will listen to the community.”

Hernandez served in the U.S. Navy and rose to the rank of third-class petty officer while serving on board the USS Boise and the USS John Warner.

His priorities are to make water rates affordable, repair infrastructure, advocate to make Wellsona Road safer and revitalize downtown.

Another candidate, Hector Palafox, also stressed his goal to provide clean, affordable water to the community.

Palafox said that, if elected, he wants to use his knowledge of business administration and the agriculture community to provide water, fiscal accountability and downtown revitalization.

“I want to give back to the community I have called home for many years,” Palafox, who has lived in San Miguel for more than 16 years, wrote in an email to The Tribune.

Templeton

Templeton only had two four-year term seats to fill, and former director Geoff English and current board president Wayne Petersen were appointed. Neither returned requests by The Tribune for comment.

According to a Tribune article about the 2014 Templeton CSD board of directors election, Petersen is a retired chief internal auditor for the Los Angeles County Employee Retirement Association. He also served as president on the Templeton Community Library Association and the bond oversight committee for Templeton schools.

English, according to a letter to the editor, worked as Atascadero’s deputy public works director before transitioning to work for the city of San Luis Obispo.

