Dogs say goodbye to summer and make a splash in Templeton

Templeton Community Pool is going to the dogs this weekend.
The pool is wrapping up its summer season with the 12th annual Dog Splash Days, a two-day fundraiser organized by the nonprofit group Parks4Pups to benefit the Vineyard Dog Park in Templeton.
In 2016, 250 dogs participated in the event.
The popular event attracts locals and tourists looking for a unique experience with their family dogs.
Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 3 p.m. swim sessions are reserved for small dogs (under 30 pounds) and senior or disabled dogs. Small and senior dogs are also welcome at all other swim sessions.
Admission is $20 per dog per session. Paid reservations can be made at www.parks4pups.org using a credit card or PayPal account. For more information about the event, visit the website or call 805-239-4437.
