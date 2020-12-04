Mother of Trevon Perry’s accused killer arrested and charged with witness tampering

The Paso Robles Police Department announced Friday it made another arrest in connection to the alleged murder of Paso Robles resident Trevon Perry, who was missing for months earlier this year before his remains were found at a home in Riverside.

Marie Holquin, 44, who court records say lives in Victorville, was arrested Thursday in San Bernardino County on an outstanding warrant after being charged by San Luis Obispo County prosecutors with being an accessory after the fact and witness intimidation.

The Paso Robles Police Department said in a news release that Holquin was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where she was questioned by detectives. A department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for further information.

The agency said in the news release that Holquin is the mother of Nicholas Ron, who is accused of shooting Perry to death.

Holquin’s arrest brings to six the number of people who have been charged in connection with the killing of Perry, whose remains were discovered roughly four months after he testified against a North County man accused of murdering Perry’s best friend in 2019.

According to court records, the District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Holquin on Oct. 21 and a Superior Court judge ordered a warrant for her arrest.

Hundreds gathered at a community vigil for Trevon Perry held in Downtown City Park after police found his remains and arrested a suspect accused of killing him. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Perry was reported missing in mid-March and his remains were allegedly found in a house in Riverside on June 18, Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis said at a June 26 news conference.

Officials have not released a motive for Perry’s killing, but court records show that a few months before his disappearance, he testified for the prosecution in the murder case of Kejuan Bynum, who is accused of fatally stabbing Perry’s friend, Christopher Vento Wilson.

The District Attorney’s Office complaint against Ron says the 23-year-old shot and killed Perry with a handgun.

Ron, who is believed to have been an acquaintance of Perry’s, was arrested June 29 at his place of employment in Paso Robles following a months-long, multi-agency investigation and the service of dozens of search warrants across the state.

He has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Ron faces the possibility of life in prison. He is in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $1.25 million bail, and he’s scheduled to be in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr., 23, appears at a San Luis Obispo Superior Court arraignment via Zoom from the County Jail on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Ron is accused of killing Paso Robles resident Trevon Perry. Matt Fountain mfountain@thetribunenews.com

Authorities also arrested Vivianna Rodriguez, 24, of Paso Robles in June related to the case. Police say Rodriguez acted as an accessory to Perry’s murder but have not detailed her alleged role.

She was released after posting an unspecified amount of bail.

Three more people — Nyessa Ron, 22; Valente Holquin III, 18, and Alberto Garzon, 25 — were arrested in Victorville and Riverside in September on suspicion of accessory after the fact, and have since bailed out of San Luis Obispo County Jail custody.

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, Holquin was not listed as in custody in the County Jail’s online booking log.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Monday.

The Paso Robles Police Department says the investigation into Perry’s death remains ongoing and it’s asking anyone with information to contact Det. Bryce Lickness at 805-237-6464, or make an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 805-549-STOP, or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus a message to CRIMES (274637).