Atascadero man accused of fatal stabbing pleads not guilty

An Atascadero man accused in a fatal June 1 stabbing in Shandon entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

Kejuan Guy Bynum, 26, has been charged with a single count of murder and several sentencing enhancements for use of a deadly weapon, among other allegations.

He is accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Cristopher Vento Wilson during some sort of altercation.

His defense attorney, Scott Taylor, said via email Friday that he is in the early discovery process and declined further comment.

The left side of Bynum’s face was visibly bruised in his jail booking photo and early court appearances. His mother previously told The Tribune that her son told her he was attacked by several men and dragged in the street during an altercation.

He has been in custody without bail at San Luis Obispo County Jail since his June 1 arrest because he is currently on parole after serving state prison time for robbery and making criminal threats in 2015, according to San Luis Obispo Superior Court records.

The District Attorney’s Office filed charges against him June 25.

Officials have released few details about what led to Wilson’s death.

A news release said deputies responded on the evening of June 1 to the 200 block of Escondido Way, where one man had been stabbed during a fight. Wilson was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.





Detectives later learned that Bynum was a passenger in a vehicle leaving the area and followed the vehicle to Pismo Beach, where he was apprehended during a traffic stop at the 4th Street freeway exit, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A Meal Train account has been created to provide food for Wilson’s family and to raise donations. For more information, visit mealtrain.com/trains/e95nnl.