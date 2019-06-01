Police responding to reported stabbing in Shandon, suspect barricaded in residence

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Update (6:35 p.m.): The suspect in a stabbing late Saturday afternoon has barricaded himself inside a Shandon residence on 3rd St., according to scanner traffic.

His mother, along with police, is on the scene and attempting to get him to surrender.

The victim was reportedly breathing and semiconscious while being transported for medical attention. It wasn’t immediately known where the unidentified male was being transported to.

Original story: Police and medical personal responded to reports of a stabbing at 278 Escondido Way in Shandon at 4:58 p.m. Saturday, according to scanner traffic.

An unidentified male was the lone victim.

As of 5:20 p.m., officers were trying to locate the suspect who was last seen heading toward 3rd St., where he was reported to live.

Officials searched a residence, but the suspect wasn’t found. Two other buildings are reportedly on the property.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



