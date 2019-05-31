Paso man who held knife to his throat near school found after 3-day search, sheriff says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Paso Robles man who allegedly held a knife to his throat near Templeton Middle School was arrested on Thursday night following a multi-day search.

Daniel Jay Romo, 25, fled from San Luis Obispo County probation officers on Tuesday evening near Bennett Way in Templeton, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Romo — who was wanted on active probation warrants — ran across Highway 101 into the area near Templeton Middle School, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was considered suicidal after he was seen holding a knife to his throat.

He apparently ran through campus and into the nearby neighborhood, jumping fences and running through yards, according to previous Tribune coverage.

Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the search, and a reverse 911 call was sent out to residents in that area warning them to stay inside while law enforcement looked for Romo.

On Thursday night, the Sheriff’s Office said, a K9 sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence in the Whitley Gardens neighborhood of Paso Robles, where Romo was suspected to be hiding out.

He fled again, and additional deputies, probation officers and a CHP helicopter responded, according to the news release.

Romo was apprehended and taken into custody near the 500 block of North Almond Drive in Paso Robles, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he remained in custody as of 12:45 p.m. Friday. No bail amount was listed on the jail website.