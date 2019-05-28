Deputies searching for man seen holding knife to his throat in Templeton

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who was seen holding a knife to his throat at Templeton Middle School on Tuesday afternoon, according to police scanner traffic.

He apparently ran through campus and into the nearby neighborhood, jumping fences and running through yards, deputies reported from the scene.

They were focusing their search on Lincoln Avenue and Willhoit Lane.

The man was described as wearing dark pants, a multi-colored shirt and sunglasses.

A K-9 unit was en route to help with the search.

This story will be updated.