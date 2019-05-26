Multiple weapons, meth pipe found on Templeton man arrested at Jack in the Box, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Templeton man was arrested Friday night at an Orcutt Jack in the Box after police said they found a methamphetamine pipe in his jacket and weapons including a sawed-off shotgun in his backpack, according to a release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:15 p.m., deputies went to the parking lot of the Jack in the Box in the 5000 block of Orcutt Road and observed that Kyle Kenneth Hogue, 32, was apparently under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Hogue was arrested and when deputies searched him, they found a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine in his jacket, according to the release.

Officials said they also found a loaded 9 mm pistol without a serial number, a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun with no serial number, a PR-24 police baton, 100 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and six rounds of 12-gauge ammunition in Hogue’s backpack, according to the release.

Hogue was taken to the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing unlawful paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and multiple firearms charges, the Sheriff’s Office said. He is being held in lieu of $32,000 bail.