Man arrested on suspicion of auto theft following chase in Arroyo Grande, school lockdown

How to avoid car theft Here are some steps that you can take to avoid vehicle break-ins and keep yourself and your belongings safe from thieves. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some steps that you can take to avoid vehicle break-ins and keep yourself and your belongings safe from thieves.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Arroyo Grande on Thursday morning, following a chase that led into Arroyo Grande Creek and triggered a precautionary lockdown at Paulding Middle School, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

At about 9:30 a.m., authorities from the San Luis Obispo Police Department, Arroyo Grande Police Department and the county’s Auto Theft Task Force were searching the 200 block of Stanley Avenue in Arroyo Grande for a man suspected in multiple auto thefts in San Luis Obispo and the county who was believed to be staying in the area, the Police Department said.

The man, identified by police as Dalton Lee Cross, 28, also had multiple felony warrants for his arrests for auto theft and being a felon in possession of ammunition, police said.

When law enforcement found Cross, he ran through Arroyo Grande Creek and into adjacent neighborhoods, “jumping fences into the backyards of several single-family residences while trying to escape,” the news release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cross was eventually apprehended in the 400 block of Garden Street, police said.

When investigators searched the home where Cross had been staying, they found two vehicles that were reported stolen in San Luis Obispo on May 22, according to the release.

More stolen property from a separate San Luis Obispo County case was also found at the home, police said, and investigators also found a third stolen vehicle in San Luis Obispo.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information about additional crimes that may have involved Cross to call the law enforcement agency in the area where the crimes occurred or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.