Lockdown lifted at Paulding Middle School following arrest

Update, 10:15 a.m.

The lockdown has been lifted, the Arroyo Grande Police Department said.

Detectives were assisting the San Luis Obispo Police Department and the CHP with arresting a suspect on potential warrants that had to do with a stolen vehicle case, according to Police Cmdr. Shawn Cosgrove.

The suspect led authorities on a foot pursuit in the Arroyo Grande Creek area, and he was taken into custody just before 10:15 a.m., Cosgrove said.

Original story:

Paulding Middle School has been placed on lockdown, the Arroyo Grande Police Department said Thursday morning.





The lockdown is a precautionary measure as police are assisting other agencies on an investigation near the school, the Police Department said.

Police asked people not to go to the school during the lockdown.

Additional information was not immediately available.