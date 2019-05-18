Templeton softball takes home CIF sectional championship in Fresno

Templeton are Central Section Division III softball champions Templeton defeated Dinuba 3-2 in a Central Section Division III championship at Margie Wright Diamond on Saturday, May 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Templeton defeated Dinuba 3-2 in a Central Section Division III championship at Margie Wright Diamond on Saturday, May 16, 2019.

The Templeton High School softball team hung on to beat No. 1 seeded Dinuba 3-2 to win the CIF Central Section Division 3 title on Saturday at Fresno State.

Templeton was a semifinalist in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs last season.

The Eagles escaped allowing runners in scoring position for the final three innings after taking a 3-2 lead in the fourth on an RBI double by freshman Izzy Cowne to plate junior Megan Ingle.

Ingle had two hits, two runs and a stolen base.





Ashley Daugherty had 14 strikeouts and got herself out of several jams to limit Dinuba’s scoring. Daugherty allowed one earned run, two hits and five walks. She helped her cause with an RBI single to score Ingle. Isabella Backer also singled for the Eagles (17-5).

The title caps a stellar high school career for Daugherty, who will play for Texas A&M next year.

The Eagles were the second seed in Division 3 and after a 2-1 win over St. Joseph, cruised to the championship game with 9-0 and 14-5 wins over unseeded Tulare Union and No. 3 seeded Selma, respectively.

Templeton won eight straight games to close out the season. The Eagles went 7-5 in the Mountain League, which contained Division I teams Atascadero, Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Righetti and Division II SLO High.

Atascadero falls short in final after unlikely run

Atascadero’s unlikely postseason run ended after being three-hit in a 3-0 loss to Highland of Bakersfield in the CIF-Central Section Division 3 final.

No. 3 seeded Highland’s Isiah Fajardo stifled Atascadero’s bats, scattering two hits in six innings of work. Matthew Miranda sealed the win, allowing one hit for the Scots (29-2).

Justin Vose allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out three. With the score 0-0, Vose wriggled his way out of a bases-loaded situation in the third by striking out a batter and picking off two runners.

He couldn’t hold off the Scots forever, though, as the Highlanders recorded a run in fourth and two in the fifth.

Evyn Lade pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and had a strikeout.

Gavin Martinez, Blake Simonin and Lade each had a hit for the Greyhounds (12-18).

No, 12 seeded Atascadero upset No. 5 Reedley 5-3 in the opening round, beat No. 13 North 19-1, and topped No. 16 seeded Templeton 4-3 to advance to the final.