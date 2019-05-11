SLO County teams pulled off multiple upsets in Central Section playoffs last week

Watch highlights of some of SLO’s top high school baseball talent An April 26 high school baseball game between San Luis Obispo and Mission Prep, won 6-4 by SLO High, showcased a potential five future Division I college players. Watch highlights of the rivalry game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An April 26 high school baseball game between San Luis Obispo and Mission Prep, won 6-4 by SLO High, showcased a potential five future Division I college players. Watch highlights of the rivalry game.

The upsets kept rolling in for Central Coast teams in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section playoffs.

After No. 16 seeded Templeton beat No. 1 seeded Selma in the opening round of the Division 3 baseball playoffs, the Eagles went on to beat St. Joseph 3-1. Templeton plays No. 12 seeded Atascadero in the semifinals Wednesday.

The Greyhounds upset No. 5 Reedley 5-3 in the opening round before beating North 19-1 on Friday. Gavin Martinez had three hits, four runs and five RBI, and Cullen Cooper had two hits, a run and three RBI to lead Atascadero in the rout.

No. 10 seeded Nipomo is also in the semifinals of the Division 3 playoffs. The Titans beat No. 7 seeded Kerman 10-2 in the first round and No. 15 Santa Maria 3-2 on Wednesday. They play No. 3 seeded Highland on Wednesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Cinderella story for the young Morro Bay baseball team ended in a 10-4 loss to Fowler in Division 4. The No. 14 seeded Pirates upset the No. 6 seeded Taft 8-1 on Wednesday to advance.

Other Central Coast baseball scores include:

Division 1

San Luis Obispo 2, Clovis West 0

Righetti 3, Liberty 2

Division 2

Porterville 4, Arroyo Grande 3

Paso, Atascadero rolling in softball playoffs

Paso Robles and Atascadero each reached the semifinals in Division I. Unseeded Paso Robles beat No. 8 seeded Liberty 2-1 in the opening round and No. 1 seeded Buchanan 3-2 on Thursday. Last month, Buchanan beat the Bearcats 19-2.

The Bearcats play No. 5 Bullard in the semifinals Tuesday.

No. 7 seeded Atascadero beat unseeded Centennial 6-0 in the opening round and No. 2 seeded Clovis North 6-3 on Thursday. The Greyhound play No. 3 seeded Stockdale in the semifinals.

In Division 2, No. 6 seeded San Luis Obispo beat unseeded Pioneer Valley 6-0, before beating No. 3 seeded Independence 5-2 on Thursday. The Tigers play No. 2 seeded Hanford in the semifinals Tuesday.

Other Central Coast softball scores include:

Division 4

Chowchilla 4, Morro Bay 1

Division 6

Bakersfield Christian 4, Mission Prep 0