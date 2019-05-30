Atascadero man accused of burglarizing Paso Robles home, running away on train tracks

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 35-year-old Atascadero man was arrested after police said he burglarized a Paso Robles home and ran away, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

At about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, a resident in the 2800 block of Park Street called the police and said someone entered her home while she was upstairs, according to the release.

The woman told police that she heard the noise and confronted the man inside her house, surprising him.

The man then took off and ran through a wooden fence, which is when the woman called police, the release said.

While officers were on their way to her house, they saw a man running on the railroad tracks, away from the area, according to the release. The officers caught up to the man and noticed that he matched the description the woman gave them, police said.

The woman confirmed with police that the man they apprehended was the same one who entered her home, according to the release.

The man, identified by police as Joseph Godfrey, was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of first-degree residential burglary and drug possession, according to the release.

Godfrey was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail as of Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.