Police investigating early morning homicide in Santa Barbara

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

Santa Barbara police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday on the city’s Eastside.

The incident occurred at about 1:15 a.m. on the 1300 block of Cacique Street, which remained cordoned off by police later in the morning.

Multiple officers responded to the area after dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an assault, according to Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

They found an unconscious male adult and began first aid until city firefighters and an AMR ambulance arrived on scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Wagner said.

Wagner said he could not provide any information about the type of weapon used or whether the attack was believed to be gang-related. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

No one has been arrested in connection with the killing, which remained under investigation, Wagner said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.