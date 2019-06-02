Man arrested in connection with fatal Shandon stabbing

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Shandon on Saturday afternoon that left one man dead, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5 p.m., deputies received a 911 call reporting that two men had been fighting in the 200 block of Escondido Way when one of the men was stabbed, according to the release.

When deputies arrived, they found the stabbing victim being treated by Cal Fire paramedics, according to the release. The victim, identified as a 23-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives received information that the stabbing suspect was inside a home in the 100 block of 3rd Street and set up a perimeter around the house.

However, during the course of the investigation, authorities discovered that the stabbing suspect was not in the house but was traveling, and was a passenger in a vehicle, according to the release.

Detectives followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the 4th Street exit off Highway 101 in Pismo Beach, the Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect was taken into custody.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Additional information was not immediately available.