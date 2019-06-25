Suspect in fatal Shandon stabbing charged with murder

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An Atascadero man suspected in a fatal stabbing in Shandon was charged Tuesday with murder, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Kejuan Guy Bynum, 26, allegedly used a knife to kill 23-year-old Christopher Vento Wilson, the District Attorney’s Office said.

If convicted, Bynum faces life in prison. He’s scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Wednesday morning.

The stabbing happened in the early evening of June 1.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At about 5 p.m. that day, deputies received a 911 call reporting that two men had been fighting in the 200 block of Escondido Way when one of the men was stabbed, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found Wilson, 23, being treated by Cal Fire paramedics, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Wilson was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On June 7, when Bynum appeared in court for an alleged parole violation, his mother told The Tribune that, in conversations she’s had with her son since the alleged stabbing, he’s told her he was attacked and beaten by several men and dragged in the street.